Vote for your favourite bull in Sire Shootout

Four of the industry's best beef cattle judges will cast their eyes over 103 bulls in the Sire Shootout, but who do you think is the best of the best?

ACM is asking the general public to have their say and vote in the viewer's choice competition (restricted to one vote per person).

The bull with the most votes when the competition closes at 7pm on Thursday July 8 will receive a $500 ACM advertising credit.

This year's competition was well up on the 80 bulls in the inaugural event with 46 head entered in the Bos indicus/Tropically adapted class, 26 in the British class and 31 in the European class.



Bulls have entered from Queensland, New South Wales, South Australia, Western Australia and Tasmania with live judging to kick off online and on Facebook from 7pm July 6-8.

