Traceability grant to take e-Bale project to next level

Work on the Australian Wool Exchange's project to electronically track wool bales has been given an $180,000 boost thanks to a traceability grant from the federal government.



The grant will go towards finetuning the e-Bale system, which uses radio frequency identification and QR code technology to give each wool bale a unique number captured in the shearing shed using AWEX's WoolClip software.

Using the grant, AWEX will focus on bridging any gaps in testing the traceability system to ultimately gain industry approval and head towards commercialisation.



AWEX CEO Mark Grave said the grant recognises the importance of traceability in agriculture and would help them further promote the e-Bale system within the industry across Australia.



"We're thrilled to have received the grant and look forward to what we can do over the next two to three years," he said.

"In this day and age, we need to have much better traceability because the needs of industry are growing and we want to remain and be competitive against other industries and other countries."



It comes as AWEX celebrates the very first batch of RFID and QR-enabled wool packs being used commercially by a Tasmanian grower.



"The first outing of the commercial production of the pack has worked extremely well, but there's still a long way to go," Mr Grave said.

"We're aware of that and we want to try and get the best results we can but also ownership within the industry to come along for the trial and see where it leads."

Growers will be able to use a smartphone to capture data on-farm, while warehouses will make use of more sophisticated RFID technology.



Mr Grave said the technology was a mechanism that could link every step of the supply chain.



"We'll be looking at ensuring that the systems are able to capture the information on-farm well in all locations," he said.



"Australia is a big country and it has a lot of different areas from pastoral zones to intensive and wet zones and even the place we were at last week didn't have any mobile or internet coverage at all... you have to be able to make it usable in all aspects of the industry."

Bales of Tasmanian wool using the e-Bale technology ready to be shipped. Photo- Melanie Kate Photography.

Mr Grave said they would also be working with wool brokers and giving them support to have the right kinds of systems for their warehouses.

"Equally there is interest from overseas about watching wool and receiving wool in data form before the physical product arrives," he said.

"It actually helps give significant logistic efficiency and this is all part of the communication and platform that we're trying to build.

"The first investigation into this kind of program was back in the late 90s but the technology was different, there was not the hardware available and software changes particularly over the last five to eight years have been significant.

"We're at a point in time where all of these aspects are coming together, so we now have affordable systems in place, the technology is so superior to what it was even three or five years ago and it's available across the country. "

Agriculture minister David Littleproud said the grant would help streamline information in the wool supply chain.



"When combined with the National Wool Declaration for mulesing status, and the SustainaWOOL Integrity Scheme, it will make it easier for buyers and consumers to know they are buying a quality, sustainable product," he said.



"This will also enhance Australia's reputation as a responsive and responsible supplier of wool to the international market."



