Southern lime pit to open after decade of planning

AFTER years of trials and tribulations, farmers in the Great Southern are set to have access to convenient and high-quality lime in time for the 2022 cropping season.

The lime pit, based at the extreme eastern end of the Nullaki Peninsula, was originally proposed by Denmark local Graeme Robertson over a decade ago, but has faced many years of red tape.

In 2017, a third development application to extract up to 50,000 tonnes of lime was refused by the City of Albany council, however approval was eventually granted by the State Administrative Tribunal (SAT) in early 2019 after an appeal was made.

That approval was given subject to 45 conditions relating to issues such as the environment, traffic, noise, dust, fire risk and compliance, which have all caused further delays.

Great Southern Lime, the business behind the Nullaki Peninsula project, is majority owned by Mr Robertson, however local farmers have a 45 per cent stake in the company.

Green Range grower and Great Southern Lime director and shareholder Scott Smith said a lot of farmers throughout the region were getting their lime trucked from the west coast, near Margaret River, or even from as far as Lancelin.

"We use 2500 tonnes of lime a year, that's 50 road trains going to Margaret River and back, which costs up to $125,000 in freight before you've even bought the product itself," Mr Smith said.

"We've also got a truck driver doing 12 to 13-hour days to bring 50t of lime back, which we can spread in a bit over an hour and then I have to find something else for the workers to do, so it's not logistically or economically efficient for any part of the business.

"Where we are at Green Range is about 100 kilometres from the Nullaki pit, so that's instead going to cost us between $25,000 and $35,000 to get it here and the net environmental impact of running the road trains will be so much less."

Lime is critically important to farming systems, with soil acidity one of the Australian government's highest priorities and something which is particularly prevalent on the sandplain soils of the South Coast region of Western Australia.

Stirlings to Coast chief executive officer Nathan Dovey said although many soils in the region were naturally acidic, soil acidity had increased deeper into the soil profile over time since land clearing.

"It has been estimated that 80 per cent of soils in our region are acidic, costing WA an estimated $498 million annually in lost production," Mr Dovey said.

"One of the best ways for farmers to address soil acidity comes from liming but most soils in this region are continuing to acidify because the annual use of agricultural lime is at 40pc of the estimated amount required to treat ongoing soil acidification.

"Increased competition in the local liming market will see more lime applied locally and less haulage of large trucks coming from the west coast or northern part of WA, so locally sourced lime has to be better for the environment and safer for all road users."

One of the main conditions imposed by the SAT was that the 5.5 kilometres of existing road reserve had to be upgraded to road train standard.

The clearing permit for that road took Great Southern Lime two years to get and in total the contract has cost the company $3m.

"We have an extraction licence for 50,000t per year, from December through to April, so road trains will only be on the new road for the 16 weeks of the year," Mr Smith said.

"However, the locals get a brand new bitumen road, the whole area gets a significant fire access route and fire break, which is desperately needed down there and it hasn't cost the taxpayers a cent, the whole project has been privately funded."

Green Range grower and Great Southern Lime director and shareholder Scott Smith.

City of Albany chief executive officer Andrew Sharpe said the city had consistently opposed development approval for the lime extractive industry at the subject site since the first application was submitted for consideration in 2008, primarily related to incompatibility of use within the conservation zone.

"The city refused development approval, but respects the decision of the SAT and is obligated to accept the conditional development approval that has been granted," Mr Sharpe said.

"The city has approved the design for the construction and upgrade of roads along the identified haulage route, other approvals, including environmental approvals, have been sought by the developer.

"The developer is currently progressing with the development and the city continues to monitor compliance with its requirements, including the conditions of development approval issued by the SAT."

Along with the City of Albany's opposition, the project has been hampered by a group of activists, including former Albany Greens candidate Nelson Gilmour, who have been trying to stop about 100 trees from being removed to make way for the access road.

Last year, Great Southern Lime chairman Ken Court, Graeme Robertson and Mr Smith had a meeting with the spokesperson for the activists to ask what would satisfy them.

At that meeting, the activists identified a section of trees along the road route that they really wanted to save.

As a result, Great Southern Lime agreed to go back to the City of Albany, Main Roads and other involved parties to see if the road could be realigned to retain those trees.

Mr Smith said they kept the activists in the loop with their correspondence with the city and that they had agreed to look at it.

"However, within a few days, while we were waiting for the planning people to get back to us, the spokesperson had chained himself to one of the excavators down there and started what they call non-violent direct action," he said.

"That included chaining themselves to machines, climbing up trees and camping along the side of the road reserve on private property.

"We decided if there was going to be no goodwill on their behalf, we would just push on with the original plans for the road which had already been approved by all the relevant departments."

The construction of the access road is about half-way and should be completed in time for the lime pit to open and sales to begin come December.