Hopes high after magic start to season

ONE of the biggest lessons Ben Oldfield has learned in his short farming career is:

"You can't control the weather, but you can control your management.

"So, get that right and be prepared."

The third-generation mixed grain and pig farmer's words come off the back of three consecutive dry years, ended by this season's "magic start."

In May alone, the Oldfield's 'Willowbank' property situated at Kendenup, recorded a whopping 169mm of rainfall, four times more than May last year.

It has been a steep learning curve, but one he has adapted to and taken in his stride.

Mr Oldfield runs 'Willowbank' with his wife Roxanne, son Elliot, mother Deb and father Jon.

His grandfather moved to the Great Southern region from the Wimmera, Victoria, in 1966, where the family settled and has remained since.

Mr Oldfield labelled this season's start as one of the earliest on record, as rainfall replenished soil moisture, filled dams and boosted the health of already established crops.

"This is the best start I have seen in a decade," he said.

"The last time we had a blow out due to it being 'too wet' was in 2016.

"That was the catalyst for changing how we managed our drainage of lower paddocks and crop rotation on waterlogging prone areas."

In May to August of that year, Mr Oldfield recalled there being 160 rain days out of about 200 days.

He said those conditions were damaging because they didn't give anything the opportunity to dry out.

"Every season has its challenges, it doesn't matter if it is too wet or too dry - you just have to take it as it comes.

"Back in the day there was more winter predominant rainfall and you could bank on it.

"It is still very reliable with good and better seasons, but rain tends to come all through the year.

"Now our biggest challenge is timing post emergent weed control and nitrogen applications with how wet paddocks are."

The highest rainfall recorded in one event last year was 24mm.

Meanwhile, in 2018 his first double digit event wasn't recorded until June 11.

Mr Oldfield said he remembered the exact date because the conditions were so dry.

"The past three years have been similar the whole way through right up until spring last year," he said.

"Dad can recall drier periods through the 1970s, than what we have experienced.

"And you can talk to the older farmers, some of them have seen lakes around here dry that I have never seen dry in my lifetime."

Recent rainfall filled dams on Mr Oldfield's property for the first time in a few years.

Mr Oldfield has used the consecutive dry season starts as an opportunity to learn and rethink his farming practices.

One change to his cropping program, which he has experienced significant advantages from, has been early seeding.

And while he has been grateful for recent rain, the biggest detriment to his cropping program now was it becoming "too wet".

Mr Oldfield said he was concerned that the wettest and coldest months were still ahead.

He said if crops weren't already established when rain hit last month, then they could've become "a dog's breakfast real quick".

"If they weren't established then they wouldn't have been able to get any oxygen to the roots," he said.

"The thought of it getting too wet is always in the back of my mind.

"You compromise everything - yield and weed control are the big ones.

"If it gets too wet then you can set yourself back years."

Mr Oldfield said that as long as the sun shone in between showers, conditions were usually "pretty alright".

"The sunshine has been beautiful, but what kills us down here are the rain days.

"That's because we are so close to the coast, which means it can be cloudy and drizzly for days on end."

The Oldfield's cropping program is made up of wheat, barley, oats, hay and canola and is run simultaneously with a pig grow-out enterprise, which is contracted to Milne Agrigroup.

Although the program has been kept much the same as previous years, Mr Oldfield said like many farmers, he couldn't resist "the big carrot being dangled with canola prices".

"You just have to take it," he said.

"We actually book-ended seeding with canola, which is probably a bit odd.

"So we put canola in first and then we ended up putting more in at the end.

"Apart from that our cropping program is all the same, except we maybe cut our hay back slightly because of the hay market."

Mr Oldfield decided to run a free-range piggery in 2012.

He said it was a way he could expand on his business without having to purchase more land, which was difficult in a tightly held district like Kendenup.

When he started, Mr Oldfield had little knowledge about pig farming and started off sending about 200 pigs per week.

The business grew quickly to make it more viable as a stand-alone operation.

Mr Oldfield said like all aspects of farming it was a "numbers game and large turnover was important".

Today, he turns off up to 800 pigs per week and 40,000 pigs per year.

Weaners are sourced from free range breeder farms in the Plantagenet area at four weeks old.

"Pigs are transferred from the weaner area after six weeks and then they are in the grower area for another six to seven weeks, before they are ready to send off," he said.

"They are grown out until 17 to 18 weeks."

The pigs are RSPCA approved and used in Coles free-range meat products and Plantagenet Pork at IGA outlets.

Mr Oldfield said rainfall had also helped him with his piggery, as the average water use of his piggery was 100,000 litres per day.

"Pig farming is full on with no quiet time through the year," he said.

"I am very thankful for my full time staff and the professionalism and pride they take in their jobs.

"Our focus is animal welfare and turning out the very best product for Milne Agrigroup and Coles."