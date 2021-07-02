Readers' photos show season's promise

CROPS appear to be growing strong across the Western Australian grainbelt.



Farm Weekly readers are reporting a great start to the season, with follow-up rainfall placing crops in promising positions.



Billy was loving a sunset croppy of this Devil wheat crop in York. Photo by Shannen Barrett.

Planet barley one week after sowing south west of Kojonup. Emily Stretch said seeding wrapped up on June 23 and the farm has had more than half its annual rainfall already. Although there are waterlogged sections in almost every paddock, she was happy to have full dams and a good moisture profile. Photo by Emily Stretch.

A wheat crop near Yuna has shown strong root growth. Grower Alex Grove took this photo two weeks after sowing a mouldboard ploughed paddock. The paddock was ameliorated for non-wetting top soil and to bury limesand. "The rest of the crop is looking the best I've seen in many years for Yuna we are very lucky," Mr Grove said.

Four weeks since finishing seeding, Caleb Levy, from South Burracoppin, said the crops were very much on there way, showing good size and strength. "Our early crops are just outstanding for this time of year," Mr Levy said. "We're running over it all with some Flexi-N and I'm seeing very even growth all said, we're very happy with the progress." Photo by Caleb Levy.

In Highbury, canola has already started flowering. After 218 millimetres of rain so far for the season, Gayelle Quartermaine said the crops were looking good and was hopeful the season would finish as well as it started. Photo by Gayelle Quartermaine.

At Yuna, Rockstar wheat sown two weeks after ex-Tropical Cyclone Seroja was looking good. Photo by Alex Grove.

Some minor hiccups during seeding at Katanning. Photo by Ben Patterson.