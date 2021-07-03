Delegates take a look into the future

PREMIER Mark McGowan officially opened the WAFarmers and National Farmers' Federation's (NFF) Towards 2030 Forum at the Muresk Institute at Northam last Thursday.

Food and Agriculture minister Alannah MacTiernan, NFF chief executive Tony Mahar and Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development chief economist Ross Kingwell were among the keynote speakers at the event which ran over two days and included the WAFarmers annual general meeting.



Live machinery and product demonstrations kept attendees entertained as did the bus tours around the Muresk Institute - giving delegates an insight into the role the facility plays in the agricultural industry.

Farm Weekly journalist BREE SWIFT attended and took these pictures.



Aaron Natoli (left), Kingsley, with Scott Urbano, Beeliar.

Tawfeek Khedr, Joondalup, with Mahya Bahmani, Joondalup.

Dean Papandreou (left), Mount Hawthorn, with Ryan Lucas, Karrinyup.

Arinch Tahmasian (left), Kingsley, with Oxana Yoshina, South Perth.

WAFarmers chief executive officer Trevor Whittington (left), with Greg Paust, Spencers Brook.

Nutrien Ag Solutions staff attending included Aaron Stone (left), category manager WA/NT, health/merchandise, Bronwen Fowler, animal health, nutrition and production specialist and Andrew Duperouzel, region manager-west.

Jim Davidson (left), Wyalkatchem, with Radek Kotlarczyk, Subiaco.

Boyd Brown, Guildford, with Eva Colic, Success.