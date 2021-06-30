Walcha wool producer AWI's new Chair

Australian Wool Innovation director and sheep and wool producer, Jock Laurie, is the peak wool body's new Chairman, effective immediately

Walcha sheep and wool producer and Australian Wool Innovation director of six years, Jock Laurie, is the peak wool body's new Chairman, effective immediately.



The Board of AWI met this morning and made the announcement shortly afterwards.



The appointment follows the decision of former Chairman Colette Garnsey to step down from the role in March.



An AWI spokesperson said the early appointment by the board was made to ensure a smooth transition and knowledge transfer ahead of the Annual General Meeting in November.



Laurie, described by the AWI spokesperson as a "champion of Australian agriculture", has been a director on the Board of AWI since 2015.

"He is a very experienced agri-political machine and knows the ins and outs of Australian wool and agricultural industries better than anyone," said the spokesperson.

He has also been a past president of the National Farmers Federation and the NSW Farmers Federation.



He was elected as the 10th NFF president in November 2010, but stepped down in April 2013 to run for pre-selection for the National Party in the NSW seat of Northern Tablelands.



Mr Laurie and his family have an expansive farming business producing wool, lamb, beef and grain on properties across Walcha, Bendemeer and Gunnedah in NSW.

Mr Laurie said he was honoured to be given the opportunity to lead AWI given its critical role in supporting the Australian wool industry.



"It is an industry I have been involved in all my life," Mr Laurie said.

"I look forward to working with the Board, management and the entire AWI team to continue our mission to support Australian woolgrowers on farm and in international markets."

Ms Garnsey served on the AWI Board for 10 years with the last three years as Chairman. She signalled her intentions to step down from the Chairman's role in March.

He thanked Ms Garnsey for her contribution to the wool industry through her role as chairman and as a director of AWI and said her understanding of the industry beyond the farm gate has been of great value.

Ms Garnsey, who has served on the Board for 10 years, the last three years as Chairman, said she will remain on the Board as a director until the AGM to ensure an orderly handover to Mr Laurie.

"I have every confidence that Jock will be a tremendous leader of AWI given his depth of experience and passion for our industry," Ms Garnsey said.



"I was proud to have served Australian woolgrowers on the AWI board for the past decade.

"AWI is blessed with wonderful people on the Board and among the whole team, working every day for Australian woolgrowers.



"I am grateful for the opportunity to have served this very fine industry and for the honour of serving as chairman of AWI.



"AWI has important work to do and I am certain we are well positioned to do it."

The AWI Annual General Meeting will be held on November 19, 2021.

