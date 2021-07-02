Deep soils to woo buyers to Toobeah mixed farm

Mixed farming property, "Denver", is agent Andrew Jakins' pick for the next hotly-contested family farm in southern Queensland.

Nestled among expanding family farms and boasting deep soils that the Nutrien Goondiwindi agent expects will attract buyers from across the region and beyond, Denver is at Kioma, north of Toobeah, near the Queensland/NSW border.

"There's some, some fantastic farming soils on it," Mr Jakins said.

"The farming soils are a deep, friable brigalow-belah soil and the grazing country is a red Kurrajong box soil that rises up into some lapunya ridges."

The 2899-hectare property will be sold with winter crops included, comprising 161 hectares of chickpeas and 1079 hectares of wheat.

A total of 1921ha is currently cultivated, Mr Jakins said, and Denver generally supports about 350 head of cattle.

"They grow fodder for the cattle and cash crops as well, while finishing their progeny on oats and forage sorghum," he said.

Water is piped from the Kaywanna Bore scheme and Denver has 10 stock dams for added security.

The water infrastructure is complemented by a grain complex that handles approximately 1800 tonnes, together with machinery shedding, cattle yards and two homesteads.

Denver has been owned and operated by the Sprott family, who are winding up the partnership to retire.

Mr Jakins said the property would be auctioned in Goondiwindi on August 4.

"I'm expecting strong enquiry as properties of this quality rarely become available in the Kioma-Lundavra district," he said.

"There have been a few sales to the west but nothing of this quality has sold in this district.

"There's country that has been sold for in excess of $1100 an acre and in excess of $1300 an acre that would be considered inferior soil types."

