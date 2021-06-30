ICMJ national conference cancelled in wake of COVID-19 flare

The Intercollegiate Meat Judging Association has been forced to postpone its national conference and competition due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The event was due to be held next week in Wagga Wagga, NSW but the growing number of COVID-19 cases across Australia has led to restrictions that would prevent many delegates being able to attend.



ICMJ national president Peter McGilchrist said the committee was now investigating dates to hold the event later in the year, and in the meantime would be implementing digital activities based on its successful 2020 online campaign, including a virtual careers fair scheduled for August 10.

"The re-introduction of travel restrictions, social distancing and crowd size limits in recent days has unfortunately left ICMJ with little choice but to postpone next week's event," Dr McGilchrist said.

"The restrictions make it logistically impossible to deliver a comprehensive ICMJ experience that inspires and develops the next generation of meat industry leaders.

"As a result, we are now investigating alternative dates later in the year when hopefully the current outbreak will be under control and higher vaccination rates will enable ease of travel and movement."

Delegates who had registered to attend the Wagga conference will be entitled to refunds, and organisers will be communicating with sponsors and careers fair exhibitors as they investigate new dates for the event.

The pandemic forced the cancellation of last year's event, with ICMJ moving instead to a digital delivery model - an experience which Dr McGilchrist said would now be drawn upon to set up interim educational and networking events until new dates have been set for the national conference.

"One of the highlights of ICMJ's 2020 digital delivery program was our virtual careers expo, which connected people from around Australia in meaningful one-on-one discussions about career opportunities," he said.

"It was so successful that we had already committed to keep this on the event on the ICMJ calendar so that career development is available to people who cannot attend ICMJ conferences in person."

The story ICMJ national conference cancelled in wake of COVID-19 flare first appeared on Farm Online.