Get your Gators on to catch a prize Deere

Farm Weekly has joined forces with WA's largest John Deere dealer, AFGRI Equipment, for its latest subscriber prize giveaway.

As a result one lucky Farm Weekly subscriber (WA-based only) will win a John Deere HPX815E Work Series Utility Vehicle (Gator) valued at $22,255 inc GST, to be drawn at the AFGRI Equipment stand on day two (August 26 ) of this year's Dowerin GWN7 Machinery Field Days.

Through its 13 WA branches, AFGRI Equipment has built a solid reputation as a leading supplier of quality John Deere equipment from the smallest lawn and garden product, to the largest piece of agricultural equipment including the soon to be released in Australia Series X9 combine harvesters and is the sole WA distributor for John Deere construction and forestry products which provides close alignment to many regional shire councils and local contractors.

AFGRI Equipment marketing and small ag manager Jacques Coetzee said AFGRI was very happy to be working with Farm Weekly again to deliver a valuable prize to Farm Weekly subscribers.

"We saw how popular these Farm Weekly competitions are when we worked with Farm Weekly to provide a ride-on John Deere lawnmower as part of the prize in its annual Angus heifer giveaway in 2019," Mr Coetzee said.

"So we are pleased to be on board again and especially as we will be drawing the prize at this year's Dowerin field days.

"We certainly missed our involvement at field days last year due to COVID-19 cancellations and are really looking forward to getting back to these events as I'm sure so many farmers and others are too."

The John Deere HPX815E Work Series Utility Vehicle (Gator) is standard 4-wheel drive with a 3 cylinder 18.5hp diesel engine, 450kg capacity cargo box, 590kg towing capacity and top speed of 40km/hr.

With a safety first mindset, it also comes with an occupant protection structure (OPS) and three point seatbelts.

Farm Weekly general manager Trevor Emery said it would be a keenly sought after prize for any landholding regardless of size and Farm Weekly was looking forward to working with AFGRI throughout the promotion.

"AFGRI's branches (at Albany, Boyup Brook, Busselton, Carnamah, Dalwallinu, Esperance, Geraldton, Gnowangerup, Lake Grace, Moora, Narrogin, Perth (Guildford) and Wongan Hills) are in the heart of where many of our readers live and work.

"And its company culture driven by 'core values of integrity, teamwork, accountability, passion and service excellence', are facets we at Farm Weekly also embrace," Mr Emery said.

"Entering is as easy as cutting out, filling in and posting to Farm Weekly the original entry forms from each week's issue of Farm Weekly, starting today Thursday, July 1 until Thursday, August 19.

"You can enter as many times as you like, but remember you must be a WA-based subscriber, so if you are not already then contact us today."