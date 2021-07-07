Regional forums focus on freight upgrades

REGIONAL community forums will be held by the Department of Transport in late July throughout the agricultural region to focus on regional road safety upgrades, the secondary freight network and the Agricultural Supply Chain strategy will be the focus of agriculture region community forums later this month.

A spokesperson for Transport Minister Rita Saffioti said the purpose of the forums was to raise awareness of works underway and identify community road and rail priorities for WA's Agricultural Supply Chain Stage 2 business case.

"This will help the State government prioritise future funding requests for projects to the Commonwealth," the spokesperson said.

"The forum dates will be released shortly and those who may not be able to attend will have the opportunity to make submissions through a public submission process."

The forums come after 157 members of the WA Labor Party's State executive unanimously called for all $200 million of the Agricultural Supply Chain Phase 1 funds and subsequent funding be directed exclusively into reinstating mothballed Tier 3 grain train lines in the Wheatbelt.

The Tier 3 lines were privatised in 2000 as part of the State's freight rail network and leased out for 49 years.

As Brookfield Rail, Arc Infrastructure, which gained control of the freight rail lease in 2010, placed the Tier 3 lines into a care and maintenance situation in 2013 and 2014 on the basis they were not commercially viable in the condition they were then in.

Railway Tram and Bus Union (RTBU) WA branch secretary Craig McKinley, who has been a passionate advocate for reinstating the Tier 3 lines, said the State executive's "resounding vote" meant the State government is "now obliged to make sure the funds go towards the reinstatement of the Tier 3 lines".

"Our position as a union is to direct the CBH Group and Brookfield to reopen or rebuild these Tier 3 lines instead of pushing the money sideways into their own housekeeping projects," Mr McKinley said.

"The premise of the money is that it's COVID-19 money, so it's money meant to benefit and build communities - it's not intended for CBH's spot maintenance, general upkeep and upgrades."

RTBU representatives including Mr McKinley and Wheatbelt Railway Retention Alliance (WRRA) members met with representatives from 10 local Wheatbelt shires earlier this month at Quairading, to encourage the shires to place more pressure on the State government in regards to funding the project.

Mr McKinley said all 10 shires had agreed to make individual submissions to the government to support the reinstatement of some or all of the Tier 3 grain lines.