New seeding rigs take crowd by storm

WITH a vast array of equipment on display, the McIntosh & Son, Merredin machinery field and demonstration day in Nungarin on Tuesday, June 22, truly had something for everyone.

Located on the de Lacy family's property on Nangeenan North Road, Nungarin, rain on the previous day made for great trial conditions for the machines to be put through their paces.

The Western Australian manufactured Seed Storm SS 18-250 garnered plenty of interest on the day.

As the first big demonstration for the day the crowd flocked to the paddock to hear about the de Lacy's experience with the two rigs they ran this season and to watch one of the air drill seeding bars in action.

Taking the drivers seat for the first big demonstration of the day, in the Versatile 520 Delta Track tractor pulling their own Flexicoil air cart and one of their new 18 metre Seed Storms, was Jai de Lacy, who hosted the day along with father Ian and mother Shelley.

McIntosh & Son, Merredin service manager Jay Constantini with the all new Seed Storm 18-250 air drill seeder bar, manufactured in Gnowangerup by Duraquip.

The Versatile tractor was one of the demonstration items and so was a new experience for Mr de Lacy.

"The Flexicoil air cart is in its fourth season for us," Mr de Lacy said.

"We needed to replace our Flexicoil seeder bars, which were 17-years-old.

"Knowing we needed to look at replacing these we attended a demonstration day in Gnowangerup for the Seed Storm and then another one in Dowerin later on.

"The Flexicoils were really handy bars, but we are really happy with the choice to buy the two Seed Storms for our operation."

He said they had started the season by putting in their canola crop with their older seeding rigs and finished off the last half of the season by direct drilling all their wheat and barley with their newly purchased Seed Storms.

"These new bars were really just plug and play," Mr de Lacy said.

"Had just a few minor hydraulic hose fittings to change, but were simple and easy and we got straight into being able to use it.

"We had absolutely no dramas with it this year and have been very happy with them.

"They do well in all conditions too."

He said the locally manufactured Seed Storms had impressed them from the outset and they certainly impressed the interested growers in attendance on the day too.

"We were worried a little about their performance in the heavier clay soils we have in some areas," Mr de Lacy said.

"We were worried about the wheel compaction, but the wheels sit between the furrows, in the interfurrows and you still get really good seed germination."

McIntosh & Son, Merredin service manager Jay Costantini said the Seed Storms, manufactured by Duraquip in Gnowangerup, dug deeper and had a close 250 millimetre spacing.

"The old Flexicoil bars used by the de Lacys had harrows while the Seed Storms have press wheels," Mr Constantini said.

"The Seed Storms are an 18 metre long bar and have a hydraulic breakout, which supersedes the older rigs spring breakout."

Versatile WA representative Dave Rogers with the Versatile 520 Delta Track tractor.

Another major benefit of the Seed Storms is the fact that they do not have many grease points, except for the transport wheels, all castor pivots were non greaseable and the bolts all had bushes that were replaceable directly.

"Every single part on the Seed Storm is numbered," Mr Costantini said.

"It was all initially hand made and welded, meaning each piece was numbered, for fabrication."

The bars come with the air kit, which is fully stainless all the way to the heads, it only has flex where it folds.

The bar is set and ready to go for any operation, it is just dependent on your own air cart and whether you have variable rate and sectional control or not.

"The whole bar is lifted from one main lift ram, with all hydraulics being central," Mr Costantini said.

"It had bushes throughout the frame, instead of fixed welds.

"It is designed that way, so that any pivot point, when worn, can have new bushes put in.

"It is dual shoot on all points and uses the tried and tested Groundhog tyne design."

McIntosh & Son is the sole Australian distributor of the Seed Storm seeding bars.

The Versatile 520 Delta Track tractor was also displayed by WA representative Dave Rogers.

Mr Rogers said the tractor was a component-built product that used the best parts in the industry all put into one unit.

"What I mean by that is we picked the best Cummins motor, its proven its large literage, its fuel saving, its non-Ad Blue, no paper filters and it is coupled to a CAT transmission," Mr Rogers said.

"It is not an ag transmission, it is mining specification and this is coupled to mining spec' diff's.

"Very unique to Versatile is a planetary drive system that sits right in the middle of the tracks and gives that drive right at the point it is required.

"Everything is about central balance and weight distribution, so the geometry of this Versatile is designed to pull.

"The more weight you pull, the more downforce you are creating, which gives it the traction to the ground."

Mr Rogers said the modular compartments meant that hydraulic oil was not being shared throughout the whole system and that the planetary, differential, gearbox and engine oils were all separate.

This meant that if any issues arose, the problem stayed within its own compartment.

Mr Rogers said from a mechanical point of view the Versatile was very easy to maintain and it was easy to access all parts.

"It is also one of the heaviest tractors on the market with the biggest cab," he said.

"Versatile tractors are built reliably with simplicity in mind.

"Reliability and low maintenance allows for high productivity."

He said there was a dedicated service technician for Versatile in WA, with tracked tractors available from McIntosh & Son dealerships.