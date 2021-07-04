Plenty of gear put through its paces

THE McIntosh & Son, Merredin branch certainly made it worthwhile for growers who attended its machinery demonstration day, displaying a wide range of farm machinery and vehicles available through their dealership and franchises.

While McIntosh & Son has hosted a few demonstration days across the State recently, many of the products at the Nungarin day have not yet been previously showcased.

The New Holland T8.350 Genesis PMLi tractor, the Miller Nitro 7000 Series self-propelled sprayer and the LuiGong wheel loader featured at many events earlier this year and were again popular with the attendees.

Other products ranged from spreaders and rockpickers to telehandlers, mowers and tractors, there was something for everyone on the day.

Merlo TF 42.7 and MF 40.9

New Holland displayed its 42.7 telehandler and 316 mower conditioner.

The Merlo Turbo Farmer 42.7 was specifically designed for agricultural use, according to Merlo Australia business development manager Chris Milentis.

The 108 kilowatt (145 horsepower) machine has been redesigned, with cab suspension levelling, new chassis, cab, engine and boom.

"The new cab offers exceptional air-conditioning, heating and overall comfort for the operator," Mr Milentis said.

The Merlo Multi Farmer 40.9 is the top of the range and Merlo's largest agricultural machine.

"It is a mix of a telehandler and a tractor," Mr Milentis said.

"It has a 32 tonne towing capacity and mechanical PTO.

"It is 170hp returning 150-160hp to the PTO."

Mr Milentis said it had OEM, LED work lights and an inbuilt CDC safety system.

"It is a constant safety system that is always evolving and reading what is on the boom to prevent tipping and rolling," Mr Milentis said.

"It also has self-recognition of Merlo implements/ attachments and will automatically recalculate."

It has a breakout force like a loader operation and the boom sits right against the chassis enabling the driver to have 360 degree visibility, even to the back right hand corner.

The technology includes scales, which are extremely useful.

"It reads the weight of the loads," Mr Milentis said.

"You can see how much product you have put into each paddock.

"We conducted a test with an Agri-Spread and it was very accurate."

Agri-Spread AS 2150T SC

Waringa WA sales and service manager Mike Christey said this particular model of Agri-Spread had been out for about a year and offered sectional control as a new function.

"It also now has front, twin belts, which are more accurate than traditional single belts and save product and money," Mr Christey said.

"It has a positive drive belt system that eliminates wear, tear and slippage."

He said the new valve blocks ran power beyond the belt block and it was a machine with very easy maintenance and sturdy construction.

"It has a very strong chassis," Mr Christey said.

"It is also very accurate, with sectional control running through the tractor's GPS system and auto shut-off contributing to the all over ease of operation.

"Parts are also readily available through McIntosh & Son and we have great backup service, which is an added benefit and makes them more appealing."

Highline NT78 Rockpicker

Waringa sales and service representative Jake Isaac and Waringa WA sales and service manager Mike Christey with the Highline NT78 rock picker that was on display.

This is a new product for Waringa and McIntosh & Son this year.

Mr Christey said they were heading out the door as soon as they came in.

"It is really simple to operate," Mr Christey said.

"It is all hydraulically driven from the cab.

"Durability is very good, it has a very strong construction.

"Highline is also a very trusted name, coming from Canada and is very competitive on pricing."

Challenger MT 865E

AGCO Australia area sales manager Jason Hayes with the Challenger MT 856E track tractor that was given a good work out through demonstrations and test drives.

The current model Challenger MG 865E Challenger track tractor was displayed by AGCO Australia area sales manager Jason Hayes.

Mr Hayes said the 16.8 litre, V12 engine delivered a lot of torque over a wide rev range.

"For a track machine, that is the best feature to pull weight," he said.

"They need high torque and this machine delivers.

"They are a well-known machine.

"They are purpose designed and built to be a track machine, not converted."

It has a Caterpillar transmission and 321 litre per minute hydraulic system.

"They have become very popular as a dual purpose machine for deep ripping, seeding and tillage work," Mr Hayes said.

"They do this in a very fuel efficient way.

"They also come standard with a 30 inch extreme ag belt, the tracks can be adjusted out to 3 metres and has a top speed of 40 kilometres an hour."

He said this series of Challenger was very popular in WA and had strong service and support.

Gessner HDR6011 Deep Ripper

The Gessner HDR6011 deep ripper sparked plenty of interest and was driven by the Challenger MT 856E tractor.

Maximise your yield potential with Gessner's HDR6011 hydraulic deep ripper.

For farmers wanting the convenience of hydraulic controlled shanks, the new Gessner hydraulic deep ripper has the flexibility of ripping beyond the standard 300 to 500 millimetres, to a depth of 700mm.

With clever engineering, quality RHS steel with fully welded clamps and bolted frame sections, Gessner's deep rippers are built to last for decades.

A popular demonstration on the day, the Gessner was put through its paces in the field, not disappointing those who were interested.

Rounding out the field was the Versatile 520 DeltaTrack tractor and the Duraquip Seed Storm 18m seeder bar.

The Seed Storm 18-250 air drill seeder being put through its paces by the Versatile 520 Delta Track tractor.

Morris Seeding rig featuring 12m Quantum bar and 9 Series aircart

The final demonstration of the day was the Morris seeding rig.

Morris national product manager Duncan Murdoch said the 12m Quantum seeding bar had 300mm spacings and consisted of a strong frame, with floating draw bar with 3m centres.

Morris national product manager Duncan Murdoch with the Morris seeding rig consisting of the 12 metre Quantum air drill seeder bar and 9445 air cart, demonstrated on the day.

"It is a precision seeder," Mr Murdoch said.

"Morris is unique in that we have the ability to precisely place seed, granular fertiliser and liquid fertiliser.

"We have Australian designed upright air kits and liquid kits and upright means less blockage."

A feature of the bar is Auto-Pack, where it maintains a consistent packing force across an entire paddock, regardless of soil type.

"The Auto-Lift function automatically lifts the tyres at the end of the AB line and then puts them back into the ground as the machine approaches the next AB line," Mr Murdoch said.

"This feature significantly reduces the strain on the operator, where most of the operator inputs are required at the end of the row."

He said the Quantum air drill had developed a reputation for industry leading trash flow and flotation.

Coupled to the Quantum bar was the Morris 9445 air cart, with two 7788L granular tanks and a 7000L liquid tank in a tow between configuration.

Mr Murdoch said this was their most popular bin size and configuration, but Morris offered all their sizes in tow between and tow behind configurations.

"Air carts are available with mechanical ground drive, variable rate and sectional control (Input Control Technology - ICT)," he said.

"Tank sizes range from 6000L to 35,000L in two, three and four tank configurations.

"The Topcon X35 monitor has the ability to offer variable rate or sectional control on the air carts, as well as auto-lift and auto-pack on the Quantum bar."

He said all new Morris air carts were optioned with liquid from 2021 and are fitted with the Liquid Systems Gen 5 console.

"This self-contained system enables full and variable rate or section control liquid and does not require a return tank," Mr Murdoch said.

"This means that these air carts can now be fitted with Dosetrons, without diluting the main tank primary product."

Morris seeding rigs are also now available with fully integrated Topcon section aware blockage monitoring.