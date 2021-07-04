Upbeat farmers check out machinery

FARM Weekly journalist Tamara Hooper attended the inaugural, McIntosh & Son, Merredin branch machinery demonstration day at Nungarin last Tuesday.

On a day when temperatures across the State plummeted to their lowest in two years, the mood was upbeat and farmers in attendance were keen to take in the latest in equipment on offer from McIntosh & Son, Merredin and its franchises.

The opportunity to hop in the cab and take the machines for a test drive around the paddock was an option, giving many the chance to assess their possible future purchases for themselves.

The highlighted demonstrations drew big crowds and strong interest in the ability of the new products, especially on the back of one of the best starts to the season for many across WA.

The day was a huge success, offering information, networking and a great opportunity to catch up, with hot roast lamb and beef rolls, soup, coffee and refreshments around the fire pits staving off the cold breeze.

McIntosh & Son, Merredin's Anthony Scorza (left), Geoff Ryan, North Bundee, host Ian de Lacy, Nungarin and David Watson, Perth (ex Cunderdin).

Taking a look at the New Holland T8.350 PMLI tractor at Nungarin were Ashton Crooks (left), Shackelton and Ben Negri, Babakin.

Miller national sales manager Trent Kensitt-Smith (left), caught up with John Jefferys, Walgoolan.

Checking out the Stoll S10 boomsprayer were mates Zac Alvaro (left) and Jacob Richards, both of Merredin.

Dan Hutchinson (left), Tammin and Gav and Steph Ryan, North Bundee, didn't miss out on the opportunity to attend the day.

Waiting for the Morris demonstration to kick off were McIntosh & Son's Cam McIntosh (left), Alex, Kristian and Bryce Mullins, all North Yelbeni and McIntosh & Son's Anthony Ryan.

Cam Gethin (left), Hines Hill, caught up with Merredin locals David Driscoll and Neil Smith.