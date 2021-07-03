Major Badgingarra feedlot for lease

A MODERN and large-scale feedlot and grazing property at Badgingarra has been listed for lease and dubbed a rare opportunity for pastoralists and graziers.

Emu Downs is owned by the Tianma Bearing Group (TBG), which is the investment vehicle and major ball bearing company of Chinese billionaire Xingfa Ma.

The property measures 6593 hectares in total, with about 5030ha being considered grazable.

TBG acquired the property in 2010 from the former coal magnate Ric Stowe.

Nutrien Harcourts WA sales manager Terry Norrish is handling the marketing campaign, which has seen TBG offer the property for lease for five years, with a five-year option.

The lease listing follows TBG offering its two Pilbara stations, Balfour Downs and Wandanya, for sale in March, with price expectations of $32-$40 million.

TBG Agri Holdings managing director Andrew Blythe said listing Emu Downs made sense after the decision to offload the Pilbara stations was made.

"Emu Downs was a backgrounding property in conjunction with Balfour Downs and Wandanya - they worked hand-in-hand, but given that we are selling Balfour and Wandanya, there isn't the requirement for Emu Downs any more, so it was the natural progression to lease Emu Downs," Mr Blythe said.

Mr Blythe said Emu Downs has been a crucial part of TBG's agricultural business.

"We have been through two years of pretty difficult drought times in the Pilbara and our saving grace has been Emu Downs," he said.

"It's unlikely that we are going to get another year like we have just had, with 500 millimetres of rain against an average of 300mm, against last year's 67mm - we are not going to have years like this all the time.

"Emu Downs was an absolute lifesaver for us - we had at one point 8000 head of cattle through there."

The company has invested about $2m into the property, of which $1m went into the yards, which have a holding capacity of 3000 head.

"When we bought (Emu Downs) it was really just a depot block, but now with what we have spent on it in terms of infrastructure, it's not just a depot block anymore," Mr Blythe said.

"For anyone in the Gascoyne, Pilbara or Murchison who need a staging point for a number of routes to market, it was a good staging point for us to access the live export market, the abattoir market and the Muchea Livestock Centre.

"A buyer can come and have a look at different lines of cattle that we have in the yards and at the same time a buyer can have a look at what we have for abattoir markets and we are also only a short distance away from the Muchea Livestock Centre."

TBG also invested in fencing, with the creation of eight smaller weaner paddocks.

"We can bring cattle out of the Pilbara and do some radical weaning," Mr Blythe said.

"The whole idea was to bring the weaners down here and then at some point mate them with bulls here, then send them back up to the Pilbara as mated heifers."

With staff shortages affecting the agricultural industry, Mr Blythe said TBG had invested in renovating the three homesteads on Emu Downs.

"Knowing that getting and keeping staff is critical, we spent some money there," he said.

One of the houses is suited for an overseer and is occupied by the managers, who are keen to stay on.

"The couple (managers) have been around the cattle industry for years," he said.

"We couldn't have had a better set of managers, so in leasing it we highly recommend that they are considered as part of the new tenants going forward.

"They know the property back to front, upside down and they have their own property up that way, so they know the area very well."

In the few weeks that Emu Downs have been listed for lease, Mr Blythe said there had already been "strong enquiries".

He said the sales of the Pilbara stations have been "parked for now".

"They are still on the market but we are not actively marketing them - we will wait until after the season and then reassess," he said.

"We are not desperate to sell them, so we will wait for the right price."

TBG has invested millions of dollars to develop the property, including building a 3000 head capacity feedlot, improving fencing and renovating three homesteads.

Mr Blythe confirmed that the station divestment had nothing to do with geo-political tensions with China, which is its major market, but that the company's strategy had changed after it couldn't get a paddock to plate model with China off the ground.

"We gave it a red hot go in China but the paddock to plate model was more difficult than we thought," he said.

Going forward, TBG will focus on its wine business.

Listing agent Nutrien Harcourts WA's Terry Norrish said leasing opportunities such as Emu Downs were few and far between.

"The opportunity to lease a property of this scale is certainly rare, particularly with cattle handling facilities on hand such as these," Mr Norrish said.

"It would suit either a large family cattle/ sheep operation or a corporate entity looking to create a meat production operation."

Along with the three residences - two of which are quality three-bedroom, two-bathroom homes with offices and the third is a neat fibro and iron workers' quarters - there are two secondary sets of cattle yards for outer paddocks and servicing smaller mobs.

"The fencing is mostly first class cattle fencing with only small sections needing to be replaced over the next few years," Mr Norrish said.

"The property is also set up for the grazing of sheep, with a five-stand shearing shed with yards to suit at either end of the property.

"There are miscellaneous steel and iron utility sheds for the use of machinery and fodder storage as well as workshop and fertiliser storage."

Mr Norrish said the property was also well watered from underground bores and the west end featured some surface soaks.

In addition, each paddock had access to a concrete trough or soak.

The property is for lease by expressions of interest with final offers due by Thursday, July 29.

The property is destocked and, having had an excellent start to the season, has an abundance of feed available.

The successful tenants will have immediate access to the property.