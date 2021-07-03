Farm expansion or lifestyle relocation

Price: $495,000

Location: Kordabup

Area: 13.04ha

Agent: Nutrien Harcourts WA

Contact: Dennis Davis 0428 481 940

COVID-19 has meant different things to many people and it has quite possibly changed the way we look at where and how we live, forever.

If the call of the 'good life' in the country is calling, consider this 13.04 hectares of rural land on Scotsdale Road, at Kordabup.

This north facing block has very good fencing, a power dome to the boundary, sealed road frontage and an established dam.

It is conveniently located close to the many tourist attractions in the region.

Many head of cattle have enjoyed grazing over this property in the past 30 years, with an abundance of fresh water and feed readily available.

Enjoy a scenic drive back to town, or an easy drive to the coast to William Bay National Park.

The property offers about two thirds of pasture, with the balance of a fully fenced wetland/bush corridor running down the middle of the block.