Premium property is drought proof

Price: $4.25m

Location: Napier

Area: 345ha

Agent: Elders Real Estate

Contact: David Treeby 0427 448 756

SELDOM will you get an opportunity like this - take advantage of all the work that has recently been done here.

Banyula is all set to go for you to just move in and farm.

It's a larger sized property, 30 kilometres from Albany, which offers economies of scale for a stand-alone unit.

The infrastructure is outstanding, which includes but is not limited to three sets of cattle yards (two near new steel sets and one older wooden set) and substantial shed storage including a huge drive-through 31 metre x 19m machinery shed, a second 20m x 13m lockable workshop/ shed, two-stand shearing shed and several other general purpose sheds.

The three-bedroom, one-bathroom house is in good condition.

The farm has a superb layout, with the majority of the fencing being near new and in excellent condition, incorporating a complete laneway system right around the property.

It is divided into 26 main paddocks, plus smaller holding paddocks.

Water supply is excellent, with the property essentially considered drought-proof from 18 dams or soaks, including two key water points that service an integrated system of tanks and troughs right through the farm.

Across multiple titles, Banyula offers a great balance of productive soil types throughout.

This attractive property is an absolute credit to the owners and an inspection is recommended.

Astute purchasers will be impressed with the quality on offer at Banyula.