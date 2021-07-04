Quality sheep property up for lease

Price: For lease by tender (sheep lease only), closing Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 4pm

Location: Napier

Area: 277ha

Agent: Nutrien Harcourts WA

Contact: Neville Tutt 0419 193 500

KNOWN as Napier, this property is offered for lease by tender, closing on Thursday, July 29, 2021 (subject to conditions).

Napier is an excellent and well managed grazing property, located 27 kilometres north of Albany in the Napier district and just off Chester Pass Road.

The property comprises 277 hectares, with an estimated 232ha of cleared country.

Pastures are mainly dominate clover and ryes with some oats, barley and pasture mix planted this year.

The pastures and water supplies are a main feature to the property, plus it is in a 650 to 700 millimetre annual rainfall region of the South Coast.

Over the past 12 months, the owners have placed their attention on pasture renovation, fencing, water supply and other general farming activities.

The property is well fenced into 10 paddocks plus a small feedlot area of three paddocks.

All fencing is well maintained, with numerous areas of new fencing and steel gates placed on the property over the past few months.

A central laneway leads to all paddocks and feeds back to the steel sheep yards and shearing shed.

The yards are well maintained, plus they have an up-to-date, undervcover sheep handler.

The property also has a concrete fertiliser shed, a new large general purpose machinery shed and workshop.

Napier is well watered from a main soak with a solar pump connected which pumps up to the tanks that then feed to troughs in most paddocks, plus there is a total of six large key dams.

The property has had over the years a good fertiliser application with the owners placing more than 600 tonnes of lime over the property and fertiliser rates up to 300 kilograms per hectares in 2021.

Trace elements and potash were applied this year.

The property is running 300 mated ewes which are lambing and available to purchase if required (subject to conditions).

Napier presents as a high quality grazing property, with excellent and abundant improvements, good water supply, excellent high quality pastures and other features.

The property is offered for a lease term of one year, with a two-year option.

Possession would take place in August or November 2021.