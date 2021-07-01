EYCI breaches the all-time 'real' record

YOUNG cattle prices have leapt yet again as feeder buyers and restockers, spurred on by rain, continue to go head-to-head for the limited numbers on offer.

The Eastern Young Cattle Indicator has now hit a new record high in both nominal and inflation-adjusted terms, sitting today at 941.5 cents a kilogram carcase weight.

As analyst Matt Dalgleish explained earlier this week, the last time prices were at this level was in 1965, when they reached 936c in 2021 dollar value.

Yesterday, restockers took 44.79 per cent of the 9410 offering, while feeders took 45pc.

At both Casino and Singleton, the average for EYCI-eligible cattle tipped over the $10 mark.

