Local grain growers poised to supply more to Asia in wake of poor Canadian conditions

Canadian temperature records tumbled last week, wildfires raged and big parts of the Prairies were scorched as a weather phenomenon known as a "heat dome" parked itself over an area stretching from California to Canada's northern territories.

A heat dome occurs when the atmosphere traps hot ocean air like a lid, or a cap.



According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the phenomenon starts when there is a strong change - or gradient - in ocean temperatures.

In the convection process, the gradient causes more warm air - heated by the ocean surface - to rise over the ocean surface.



As the prevailing winds move the hot air east, the northern shifts of the jet stream trap the air and move it toward the land, where it sinks and results in heat waves.

The heat dome is forecast to weaken as it moves east this week.



But it is expected to maintain sufficient intensity to set temperature records across Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba.



This is a potential disaster for their wheat, barley, canola and pulse crops, which are already suffering from extreme moisture stress this season.

The British Columbia town of Lytton broke Canada's all-time temperature record for three consecutive days last week.



The record now stands at 49.6°C and smashed the previous mark of 45.0°C, which was set in Saskatchewan in 1937.



The extremely sad epitaph to that story is 90 per cent of the mountain hamlet was then destroyed by wildfires that swept through the district on Wednesday evening.

The wildfires have also disrupted rail movements of grain from the Prairies to the west coast export hub of Vancouver.



The fires are reported to have destroyed a railway bridge on the Canadian National line near Lytton, and stretches of the Canadian Pacific line in the same area have been rendered impassable.



Re-routing via a northern corridor is possible. But export accumulations will undoubtedly be hindered in the coming weeks, and vessel delays will ensue.

All this was in the same week that Statistics Canada updated the country's planted area estimates after a June 2021 Field Crop Survey.



The seeding program is now completed, and Canadian farmers reportedly planted more canola, barley, soybeans and lentils and less wheat and dry peas.



The estimated total area planted to principal field crops in Canada increased by about 0.6 per cent to 29.535 million hectares.

The area planted to wheat was pegged at 9.47 million hectares, which was down 6.5pc from last year.



The spring wheat area had the biggest decline, down 8.1pc to 6.68 million hectares.



The durum wheat area fell 2.8pc to 2.23 million hectares, and the winter wheat area fell 1.4pc to about 536,000ha.

High global demand for oilseeds and record high prices in the first half of 2021 was noted as the likely catalyst for increased canola plantings this year.



The survey results revealed farmers nationally planted 9.11 million hectares, which was up 8.2pc year-on-year - and only just below the total wheat area.



The big mover was Alberta, where the area was up 14.5pc to 2.71 million hectares compared to 2020.

The buoyant oilseed complex has also encouraged an increase in the soybean area in Canada, and 2021 plantings are estimated to be 4.9pc higher than in 2020 at 2.14 million hectares.



Ontario is the biggest soybean-producing province, and its plantings are reportedly up by 3pc to 1.17 million hectares.

Ontario is also the biggest corn-producing province and is responsible for about 60pc of national production in most years.



Countrywide, the projected corn area was down 2.5pc to 1.42 million hectares and the Ontario contribution was down 2pc to 850,000ha.

Canadian farmers planted 3.36 million hectares to barley in their 2021 cropping program, which was up 9.7pc from a year earlier.



Saskatchewan was the swing province and increased its area by a huge 18.7pc to 1.5 million hectares.



It took the gong in the oat stakes as well, claiming 47pc of the planted area.



Farmers in the provinces reduced plantings by 11.1pc to 647,000ha and the national crop was down 10.8pc to 1.38 million hectares.

Pulses round-out the June planted estimates from Statistics Canada.



According to the farmer survey, the lentil area has increased by 1.7pc in the past 12 months to 1.74 million hectares.



But the dry pea area is down 10.2pc to 1.54 million hectares.

The crop may be in the ground, but a lack of soil moisture - and the current heatwave - has sent yield estimates on a downward spiral in many districts.



So, having no significant rains on the forecast means Canadian crop conditions are expected to deteriorate significantly in the coming weeks.

This is a critical period in the Canadian crop production cycle.



Many of the winter and spring crops are entering the vital reproductive phase.



Severe heat at this time, especially under moisture stress conditions, can be extremely damaging to final yield.



Some regional production anecdotes are pretty dire and there is the possibility Canada will have its worst crop in history.

The unfortunate plight of the Canadian canola and high protein spring wheat crops has pushed domestic prices to levels not seen for many years.



December contracts on the Minneapolis Grain Exchange were changing hands for US$303.32 per tonne on Friday last week.



This was down slightly from its eight-year high, which was reached on Wednesday, but more than 31pc up on the April 1 close of US$231.12/t.

Likewise, Canola futures soared last week and continued a sharp rally that started on June 18.



The November contract closed at $830.90/t in Canadian Dollars, which was up $164.50/t Canadian - or almost 25pc in two weeks.



The contract has rallied more than 40pc during the past two months.

This type of price activity is great news for Australian farmers, particularly with almost all of the entire domestic cropping area facing an average to above-average production outlook at this point in the season.



Key Asian market destinations, such as China, Japan, Indonesia and Bangladesh, are likely to reduce their reliance on Canadian exports in favour of more competitively priced grains from down under.

The story Local grain growers poised to supply more to Asia in wake of poor Canadian conditions first appeared on Farm Online.