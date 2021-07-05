Australia's best young Merino sheep judges chosen

Young Merino judge finalist Campbell Rubie pictured with Koorawatha Show judge Richard Chalker.

The best young Merino sheep judges from across Australia and New Zealand have been chosen and are gearing up to compete for the national title next month.

Agricultural Shows of Australia on Monday announced the seven national finalists in the prestigious annual Merino sheep young judges competition, sponsored by Australian Wool Innovation.

The competition brings together the best young Merino sheep judges aged from 15 to 25 in each state to compete. Each finalist has already tasted success first at a regional and then at a state level.

ASA chairman Rob Wilson said the competition is designed to recognise and support the best new talent in judging livestock nationwide.

"It's an extremely prestigious event and positions at the nationals are keenly contested," Dr Wilson explains.

"These young people are the future of agricultural show competitions which are crucial to the continual improvement of Australia's food and fibre.



"The national competition is a coveted opportunity to grow personally and professionally by practising skills against the cream of the crop."

Will Hacker, Muckadilla, will represent Queensland in the national competition.

New South Wales' finalist Campbell Rubie, 16, is the youngest finalist in this year's competition and said he was looking forward to the national competition.



"It's great to be representing the state and I think it will be a great experience.

"It's been about two years that I've been junior judging

"I tried it out it 2019 but I wasn't old enough to compete until 2020."



The Year 11 student comes from Warroo, where his family have a mixed farming enterprise, which includes Merino and Poll Merino stud Lachlan Merinos.

It's a background that has made him eager to pursue his own career within the Merino sheep industry.

"My brother and my dad were a good help in teaching me about judging and what to look for," he said.

"I want to eventually end up on the family farm after school, but first I'd like to get a trade or go jackarooing."

The other finalists are Kurt Richards, Dowerin, WA; Will Hacker, Muckadilla, Queensland; Klay Smith, Cowell, SA; Ben Harwich, Bullygrogan, Victoria; Sam Hood, Longford, Tasmania and Robbie Harper, Cheviot, New Zealand.



This year the national competition will be hosted by Queensland Ag Shows at the Royal Queensland Show in Brisbane.

Queensland Ag Shows president Kerri Robertson said in a Merino sheep judging competition, young judges assess four ewes and four rams against the standard of what is considered a good Merino type.

"The task of judging is a subjective one, based on selected production systems and changing market conditions," she said.



'It is important that entrants are able to use their skills and articulate their approach. Our goal is to expand the knowledge and skills foundations of the entrants, helping them as youthful individuals to develop their careers.

Kurt Richards of Dowerin will represent Western Australia in the national competition.

Australian Wool Innovation's Chief Operating Officer John Roberts says AWI is proud to support the competition.

"Australian wool has a bright future so it needs the best in the brightest to stay interested and involved in this great industry that's why we are so pleased to back the annual Merino sheep young judges competition. And may the best judge win," he said.



The story Australia's best young Merino sheep judges chosen first appeared on Farm Online.