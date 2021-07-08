Who will win Sire Shootout?

The country's best sale bull for 2021 will be announced on Thursday night when the Sire Shootout interbreed final kicks off at 7pm.

After two nights of judging, a mega-lineup of 103 bulls from across the country has been reduced to a final 15 all vying for the two major prizes.

All of the previous class placings have been wiped clean, meaning anyone could take the top spots.

Thanks to the support of sponsors GDL and Riverina, the grand champion bull will receive $7000 in cash, a $1000 Riverina voucher and $1000 advertising voucher with Australian Community Media while the reserve grand champion gets $3000 in cash, a $1000 Riverina voucher and $1000 in ACM advertising.



Judge Guy Lord of Branga Plains at Walcha will have the final say.



"It's a great pleasure to be here (judging) because I watched this event last year too and I thought it was an amazing concept," he said.



"The seedstock industry is the only part of our industry that can redirect the commercial industry because the seedstock industry has to react to changes in our industry and they're the people we all look up to when we need to modify what we are doing. "

Representing the Bos indicus and tropically adapted bulls are the Ultrablack registered under the Brangus society in Barronessa Holloway and also Brangus bull Barronessa Cerrone, both from Barronessa Farming at Atherton in Queensland, Charbray bull Kandanga Valley Quinnell from John and Roz Mercer via Gympie in Queensland, Santa Gertrudis bull Watasanta Policeman 2672 from Neil Watson and family of Tamworth in NSW and fellow Santa bull Byac Quarterback from Cayb Schwerin of Mungungo in Queensland.

Making up the British bulls is Angus sires Texas Beast Mode Q725 and Texas Ashland Q400 both from Ben and Wendy Mayne outside of Warialda in NSW, Hereford bull Tycolah Secret Agent Q007 exhibited by Steve and Therese Crowley from Barraba in NSW, fellow Hereford Kylandee Quamby from PJ and BJ Thomas of Elsmore in NSW and Angus bull Mountain Valley Gabba Q995 from Mountain Valley Pastoral Company at Coolatai in NSW

Five Charolais represent the European bulls with Moongool Quiz Master from the Price family at Yuleba in Qld, 4 Ways MLR Qupid Q46E exhibited by 4 Ways Charolais of Inverell in NSW, Palgrove Qracker Q2105E from Palgrove Pastoral Company of Dalveen in Qld, Chardonnay Blackjack Q4E from Eric Lindner and Graham Blanch of Upper Tenthill, Qld and Charnelle Quickstep exhibited by G and K Blanch also of Upper Tenthill in Queensland.

Judging takes place from 7pm online at any of the six ACM agriculture mastheads or on Queensland Country Life, The Land and Livestock Connect Facebook pages.

The story Who will win Sire Shootout? first appeared on The Land.