Hux loves all aspects of farming life

HUXLEY 'Hux' Chadwick, from Boyup Brook, is two-years-old and loves all things farming.

He enjoys checking out all the machinery, especially going for rides in the tractor.

Animals are also a favourite - he has a pony named Herbie, two pet lambs, a pet goose, four Huntaway dogs, which follow him around everywhere and chickens and Hux collects the eggs every morning.

He's right at home in the bush and is always keen to help collect firewood and feeds all the animals at night

Hux loves being outside and watching all the action happen.

Hux was recently promoted to big brother in May with the arrival of his brother Levi.

He takes his new role very seriously, always helping to push the pram and show his sibling the ropes.

One of the qualities that makes Hux a great little farmer is his willingness to help others.

Hux loves to visit his dad in the shearing shed, taking in the action and admiring the mobs of sheep.

Even though rain means he has to stay inside, which he is never happy about, once the rain has gone Hux loves to empty the rain gauge and then find the deepest puddle he can to jump in and make a splash.

Hux is an avid Farm Weekly reader and he loves turning the pages to check out the tractors, noticing all the different colours and shapes.

He loves spending time with the animals and also getting his hands dirty and helping his parents with jobs that need doing.

Hux received a mini chainsaw for his birthday in May and he's hardly put it down since, even insisting on using it inside recently to cut his dinner up.

Being two-years-old, Hux is still learning to speak and he's already got a few farm words down, including "tractor", "lamb lamb", he calls the dogs "woofa" and he's learning how to say sheep.

Being such an outside boy and so fond of all his animals, Hux's mum Sian said she definitely thinks Hux will be involved in the agriculture industry in some way when he grows up.

But his dad Dene, a shearer, has already told Hux he has to finish school before he even thinks about picking up a handpiece.