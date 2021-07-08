THE WIMMERA night sky was lit up last week with the majestic vision of the silo art painted on the Sheep Hills silo, near Warracknabeal.

As part of NAIDOC week, the Sheep Hills silos, which feature paintings of local indigenous elders Ron Marks and Regina Hood and two local children, were illuminated, creating a new dynamic for the now-famous artworks.

The silo art at Sheep Hills was created by internationally renowned street artist Adnate, who has worked extensively with indigenous communities across Australia.

The painting depicts Uncle Ron and Aunty Regina sharing ancestral knowledge with the young people.

GrainCorp community engagement manager Kyle Docherty said the company was delighted to help create the special vision of the silo art lit up in the otherwise pitch black of a Wimmera winter's night.

"By lighting up the silos during NAIDOC Week, GrainCorp is helping to amplify this message and celebrate First Nation's people's knowledge, history and culture," Mr Docherty said.

"It is also a way that GrainCorp can pay tribute to this year's NAIDOC Week theme of 'Heal Country'," he said.

The story Silo art lights up the Wimmera night sky for NAIDOC week first appeared on Farm Online.