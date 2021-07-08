Melbourne Cup to be on show at Jennacubbine

TOWNS around regional Western Australia are set to host one of the country's most iconic trophies with the Lexus Melbourne Cup to tour the State next month.

One of those towns is Jennacubbine, in the Shire of Goomalling, with the cup set to arrive on Wednesday, August 18.

Jennacubbine Progress Association spokeswoman Cathie Bowen said it would be a once-in-a-life-time event.

"We were seeking ways to raise money for our bronze horse project to be positioned at our local war memorial and this opportunity came up," Ms Bowen said.

"Previously, we had won a wonderful grant from the RSL, the Saluting their Service grant, which gave us the confidence to try out for a chance at hosting the Melbourne Cup, to raise further funds for our project."

The Jennacubbine War Memorial is linked to the first Light Horse Victoria Cross issued at Gallipoli, to Hugo Throssell, who previously had been captain of the Jennacubbine Mounted Rifles.

"When war was declared, this troupe became a part of the 10th Light Horse regiment that left Fremantle for Gallipoli," Ms Bowen said.

"We want to place a full-sized bronze replica of horse, soldier and woman at our memorial and we need at least $50,000 to do that.

"Hosting the Lexus Melbourne Cup for a day will hopefully include hundreds of people who will join this historical celebration - it is the real cup, not a replica."

Victoria Racing Club officials, a winning jockey and security team will accompany the cup.

People can hold and be photographed with it, plus Jennacubbine will be provided with a replica to keep.

"The cup will also go to the Pilbara, Kimberly, Kalgoorlie and Perth - so we are the only small regional area in the Wheatbelt, Mid West, Great Southern and South West who have this privilege," Ms Bowen said.

"We invite everyone, everywhere to visit to share this event with us, it will never ever happen again at Jennacubbine."

Community groups are invited to use buses to attend and there will be a gate fee to be paid in cash by all visitors on the day.