Registrations open for amelioration event

THE Western Australian No-Tillage Farmers Association (WANTFA) and Australian Controlled Traffic Farming Association (ACTFA) will be holding a National Soil Amelioration and Controlled Traffic Farming Conference at the Duxton Hotel, Perth, on August 4-5.

Registrations for the conference have opened and the earlier you register the bigger the discount you will receive.

This year's event is expected to be popular and is on the back of more than 300 growers attending a similar conference in 2017.

WANTFA events and communications manager Graeme Currie said the past decade had seen an upsurge in soil amelioration across Australia, especially where soil constraints were greatest.

"Western Australia has some of the most ancient eroded soils globally and has constraints such as acidity, non-wetting and compaction to name a few," Mr Currie said.

"WA growers and researchers have been leading the way over the past 10 years so there is an incredible amount of new knowledge, technology and equipment being used by growers."

Once soils have been ameliorated it was important to protect the longevity of the benefit, by minimising re-compaction.

Controlled traffic farming (CTF) is one method that does this by confining compaction to permanent wheel tracks, by matching the operating and wheel track width of all heavy machinery.

CTF benefits all soils, not just those ameliorated and has other benefits such as improving fertiliser and water efficiency, reducing fuel use and greenhouse gas emissions and better crop access during the season.

It was important the soil amelioration be considered a one-off event and the practice of no-till was resumed to maintain stubble cover, conserve moisture and soil biology.

Mr Currie said no-till and CTF were very complementary and led to a more profitable farming system.

"As often happens, fixing one constraint can cause other challenges such as trafficking in very soft soils," he said.

"This conference will provide an opportunity to share some of the challenges post-amelioration and discuss with growers, researchers and industry potential solutions."

Attendees will hear from leading research experts and leading growers from around WA and Australia who will present over the two days.

The conference is an excellent way to follow up last year's highly successful Soils Day at Bolgart.

Topics at the conference will include:

Benefits and long-term management of soil amelioration and CTF.

Nutrition and amendments with soil amelioration.

Weed management with soil amelioration and CTF.

Impact of tyre width and pressure on soil and wheel track management.

Economics for soil amelioration and CTF.

Strip 'n' disc in a CTF system, and

Wheel track renovation.

Some of WA's leading farmers from across different rainfall zones and researchers, along with industry experts, will be presenting at the event.

A full program and list of speakers is available at the conference website.

Expert panels, scheduled to run at the end of each session, will discuss any further issues the audience may have and there will be opportunities for interaction and networking over the two days.

Substantial early bird discounts are available for all growers and researchers, plus industry participants.

For all WANTFA and ACTFA members heavy discounts, on a delegate ticket, are on offer.

To register for the event visit samctf.com.au - the sooner you register the bigger the discount.

Industry participants and companies who wish to sponsor or exhibit at the conference should contact Graeme Currie via email graeme.currie@wantfa.com.au or call on 0427 223 395.

Should COVID-19 restrictions affect or delay the running of the conference, an automatic refund will be given.