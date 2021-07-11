WHILE the focus has been on the poor crop in the Pacific Northwest and the declining conditions in the Dakotas, the wheat crop in the US is not all poor.

In a recent update US Wheat Associates market analyst Michael Anderson said the soft red winter wheat (SRW) crop, grown primarily in the east of the country's major grain growing belt was looking good after receiving timely rainfall and a mild growing season.

Mr Anderson said the crop was on track for good yields, with the percentage of SRW crops rated in good to excellent condition 50 per cent in Arkansas, 49pc in Missouri, 74pc in Illinois, 78pc in Indiana and 74pc in Ohio.

This comes as the SRW producing states also had a big increase in planted hectares according to US Department of Agriculture data, from 5.63 million acres (2.27m hectares) in 2020 to 6.59 million acres (2.61m ha).

The most recent crop production estimates, published by the USDA in June, forecast a SRW crop of 9.1 million tonnes.

Mr Anderson said the SRW harvest was well underway, with 57pc of the region harvested as of July 2.

Early indicators are that quality is better than expected, in spite of a wet autumn.

The story Not all bad news for US wheat first appeared on Farm Online.