Businesses encouraged to enter WA Export Awards

THE Western Australian Export Awards are now open, recognising businesses for the significant contribution they make to both the State and national economies.

Launched in 1988, the awards' past winners have come from a range of sectors, including education, information technology, mining and agriculture.

Western Australian businesses can enter 13 different award categories, including Agribusiness, Food and Beverages; Advanced Technologies; International Education and Training; Minerals, Energy and Related Services; Manufacturing and Advanced Materials; Regional Exporter; and Small Business.

This year's event recognises the extraordinary impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on WA businesses and their ability to continue trading.

WA businesses have adapted strategies and developed new international relationships to continue exporting goods and services to overseas markets.

In 2020, WA's exports were worth $187 billion, representing approximately 51 per cent of Australia's total merchandise exports.

The awards are co-ordinated by Invest and Trade Western Australia and managed by its program partner, the Export Council of Australia.

Invest and Trade Western Australia connects investors and buyers with WA suppliers and partners to grow and diversify the State's economy.

Acting State Development, Jobs and Trade Minister Bill Johnston said WA businesses generated income through exports across many sectors that were vital to the nation's economy, contributing more than half the exports that Australia ships overseas.

"The award categories cover a range of sectors, reflecting the business diversity and growth our State has achieved as a global trading partner," Mr Johnston said.

"I encourage businesses across Western Australia to promote their achievements and to enter the Western Australian Export Awards."



Applications close on Friday August 6.



Finalists will be notified in September with winners to be announced later that month.

Winners will go on to represent Western Australia at the national Australian Export Awards in November 2021.

