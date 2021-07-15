Major new hydrogen project proposal welcomed

Western Australia's Hydrogen Industry Minister Alannah MacTiernan has welcomed the announcement of a major hydrogen proposal which could scale up to become one of the world's largest renewable energy projects.

The Western Green Energy Hub, in WA's Goldfields-Esperance region, aims to produce up to 50 gigawatts of renewable energy across 15,000 square kilometres, delivering up to 3.5 million tonnes of renewable hydrogen or 20mt of green ammonia each year.

The project proponents have secured a licence to collect data and work to develop the project feasibility on the proposed site.



The application was supported by the Mirning people.

The consortium behind the project comprises of InterContinental Energy, CWP Global and Mirning Green Energy Limited - a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Mirning Traditional Lands Aboriginal Corporation, providing traditional owners with an equity stake in the project.

The State government has committed more than $35 million towards developing a job- creating renewable hydrogen industry in WA, and is delivering on the targets of the WA Renewable Hydrogen Strategy.



"The Western Green Energy Hub is a truly massive proposal that would see WA home to one

of the world's largest renewable energy projects," said WA Hydrogen Minister Alannah MacTiernan.

"Importantly, this project is a powerful collaboration between the Mirning traditional owners and industry, and would be a transformational opportunity for the community.

"We look forward to continuing to work with the consortium as they develop their detailed studies and move towards an investment decision.

"Right across WA we are seeing renewable hydrogen projects taking their next steps forward - from the Kimberley to Esperance.

"Our State is perfectly positioned to lead the global renewable hydrogen industry, delivering a strong economic future for WA and becoming a major contributor to global decarbonisation."