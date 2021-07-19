COVID bumps Fruit Growers Vic Conference to 2022

FRUIT Growers Victoria has postponed its upcoming conference due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent border closure imposed by Victoria on NSW.



The conference was to be held on August 4-5 under the theme of "Beyond 2021 Orchard & Packing Technology" at Shepparton and Ardmona.

Organisers have now put the conference back to the same dates in 2022.

A post on the Fruit Growers VictoriaFacebook page explained the decision.

"While we understand this is disappointing, we hope you appreciate this is a necessary step to help keep each other safe in these unprecedented times and to guarantee our delegates a full and eventful conference itinerary which will be beneficial for all involved," the post said.

The organisation thanked all those involved for their support and said it was committed to the 2022 event.

Those with questions can the FGV team on (03) 5825 3700 or e-mail office@fgv.com.au with any questions.



