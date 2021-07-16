Livestock forum by producers for producers

BEEF and sheep producers can hear the latest regionally relevant insights from research, development and adoption (RD&A) programs funded by Meat & Livestock Australia (MLA) at an upcoming MeatUp forum.

A MeatUp forum is scheduled for Perth on Thursday, August 5, with more events in Western Australia scheduled in 2022 and 2023.

They complement events already held in South Australia, Queensland and New South Wales and another in Dubbo, NSW, on September 2.

MLA general manager - research, development and adoption, Michael Crowley, said each forum had been designed by producers for producers through the input of regional producer working groups.

"MeatUp forums validate the value of implementing new practices and technology on farm and offer practical, whole-of-business information and tools relevant to the needs and interests of red meat producers in the local region," Mr Crowley said.

"Producers from the area demonstrate how adopting the latest research and technology has improved their business and led to increased productivity and profitability, so it's a great opportunity to stay up-to-date with what's working well at a local level.

"The forums also include a global markets update, an update on technologies, and talk about how the red meat industry is tracking towards the 2030 carbon neutral target."

Ed Riggall will lead a panel of producers, Xavier White, Sam Lehmann and Mark 'Benny' Zadow to dig deep into the pros, cons, different systems and returns from confinement feeding.

"I look forward to working with each of the producers on this topic," Mr Riggall said.

"They have different approaches to confinement feeding.

"Some use small paddocks, and others pens with either external or internal feeding.

"We will explore the keys to success, including timing, nutrition, health management and technology."

Smart Farms co-ordinator Phillip Honey focuses on technologies that are easy to use and easy to adopt now.

Producer case studies will show how smart farm sensor technologies and livestock scales are being used onfarm.

The future of pasture forecasting will also be highlighted, while Enoch Bergman will address how to build a better cow by integrating fixed time AI into commercial heifer mating programs.

Simple concepts can be used to select the best heifers, then set them up to calve earlier and wean heavier, making them work harder for you.

The MeatUp Forum is $25 for MLA members and $50 for Non-members (inc GST).

Registration is essential for catering and COVID management purposes at mla.com.au/meatup