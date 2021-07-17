Quality listing presents income options

Price: $850,000

Location: Warner Glen

Area: 69.38ha

Agent: Elders Real Estate

Contact: Don Fry 0418 909 916





SANDY loam soils with slight undulation are features of this quality property.

A lease with WACAP Treefarms Pty Ltd and a sub-lease to WA Blue Gum Pty Ltd with about 57 hectares of blue gums which are due for harvest in July-October, has provided the owners with a solid income from the property over the past 12 years.

This lease will expire on completion of the coming harvest, however the lessees are open to discussion with consideration to re-negotiate a new lease for a second rotation (coppice).

If there is a desire to replace the trees with pasture, the property should run 35-40 breeders once back in full production.