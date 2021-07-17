Great option to get started or expand

Price: EOI

Location: Pingrup

Area: 400ha

Agent: Elders Real Estates

Contact: Jeff Douglas 0427 425 689





IF you're looking to get started in sheep and grain farming in the southern Wheatbelt, Elders Real Estate sales representative Jeff Douglas might have found what you're looking for.

This small farm could get you started with a small sheep and cropping enterprise, or you could move into the house and continue to lease out the farmland as the owner has done and reap the rental rewards.

Consisting of just the one lot, of about 400 hectares in total, the property features roughly equal proportions of cropping, grazing, remnant vegetation and lakes.

Soils have been described as heavier grey loams, although they seem reasonably well-drained by the lake systems running through the farm.

Sheep are grazing the smaller of the property's two main paddocks, while most of the larger paddocks' arable areas have been sown down to crop and, like most of the Wheatbelt, is off to a great start.

The property includes a three-bedroom, two bathroom, steel-framed house which was built in 2011.

Set well back from the road in an attractive bush garden setting, the home enjoys a pleasant bushland outlook.

Nearby the house is a workshop/shed from where the diesel generator provides off-grid electricity and scheme water is connected.

Further information relating to approximate cropping and grazing areas, terms of the lease and vacant possession dates are available from Mr Douglas upon request.