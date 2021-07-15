Covid shock comes to our country town

It has come as shock to have a positive coronavirus case in our country town.



Infections were supposed to be a city thing.

A teacher at one of our local schools has become infected, yes thanks to those well travelled removalists, or should we call them super spreaders, from NSW.

Today we citizens of Bacchus Marsh, just over an hour from Melbourne, are holding our collective breaths waiting on test results.

Most of the teachers at Bacchus Marsh Grammar were at a professional development day on Monday with their infected colleague.

That teacher might not have lived here, but it is certain some of the others do, and have been circulating in the community, exposing all of us to the risk.

The school has closed, students kept at home.

Community Facebook pages went into overdrive overnight, lots of memes about stocking up on toilet paper.

As Victoria slides inexorably towards a fifth lockdown, we in the country always had a ready response to those around the nation who smugly sneered at our state's struggle with COVID-19.

Dawn breaks over Bacchus Marsh as the local community ties to come to terms with the news of a local coronavirus case.

It was a Melbourne-thing, we in the country were hard done by to be included in the harsh restrictions.

Not anymore, not for us.

The removalists stopped just down the Western Freeway for a feed and a shower.

The "exposure site" is listed as Ballan but it's not really, Ballan township is further off the freeway.

On the freeway are fuel/fast food outlets on either side - one boasts McDonald's, the other KFC.

Still, it was too close and sparked alarm.

Bacchus Marsh, population over 20,000, is a smidge outside the official greater metropolitan zone so the Melbourne-specific restrictions never impacted here.

Depending on test results over the next few days, we might become a red zone in our own right.

My wife and I haven't been out in the community much this week.

Weirdly, the only time we were was to attend a local health centre Monday evening to receive a vaccination jab.

Now we wonder if some possibly infectious teachers were there as well.

