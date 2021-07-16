Pet food suspected as cause of dog deaths - owners warned

Dog owners in Victoria's east are being warned over an outbreak of liver disease possibly linked to a local pet food manufacturer.



Owners who have unwell dogs which were fed fresh or frozen raw pet food bought between the end of May and July 3, have been advised to contact their veterinarian immediately.

This warning comes as Agriculture Victoria is supporting a PrimeSafe investigation into a cluster of dogs affected with severe liver disease.

Authorities have been told of 45 cases of dogs, of which 10 have died, suffering from severe liver disease in the Bairnsdale, Traralgon and Frankston areas.

All affected dogs were young, healthy and vaccinated.



The state's Agriculture Department is aware of a further seven anecdotal cases.

There are no indications of any risk to human health or any human food safety issues to date.



Victoria's chief veterinary officer Dr Graeme Cooke said dog owners should look out for a sudden loss of appetite, lethargy and jaundice in a dog that was previously healthy.

"We advise on a precautionary basis that if your dog has consumed fresh or frozen raw pet meat and your dog is unwell, please contact your veterinarian immediately," Dr Cooke said.

Fresh and frozen raw meat sourced from Gippsland and sold between May 31 and July 3 is one common factor and potential connections are being investigated.



The meat product is distributed state-wide.

Agriculture Victoria has ruled out infections, canine leptospirosis, ehrlichiosis and aflatoxins and is continuing to coordinate testing of pet food and samples obtained from affected dogs to identify the potential cause including testing at AgriBio and relevant external laboratories.



Examination of liver tissue has confirmed the clinical diagnosis of severe liver disease but has not pinpointed the cause.

Investigations are also focusing on food types, food additives, treats and other consumed items, water sources, environmental contacts, human and veterinary medicines and poisoning.

PrimeSafe continues to investigate compliance with meat standards.



Dr Cooke said Victorian veterinarians should report suspected cases to Agriculture Victoria as the more information that is gathered, the more likely an answer will be found.

"Agriculture Victoria is supporting veterinarians with advice for those who have been treating the dogs.

"Veterinarians should be particularly on the lookout if previously healthy dogs fall ill to clinically severe hepatic disease over a short period of time and without clear cause."

Veterinarians seeking to report cases or for further advice should speak with their local Agriculture Victoria

Animal Health or District Veterinary Officers or call the Customer Contact Centre on 136 186.

Start the day with all the big news in agriculture! Sign up below to receive our daily Farmonline newsletter.



The story Pet food suspected as cause of dog deaths - owners warned first appeared on Farm Online.