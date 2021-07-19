WA young poultry judge among Ekka finalists

AUSTRALIA's five best young poultry judges have been named to compete at the Ekka on August 7-9.

The finalists are:

- Western Australia - Thomas Spencer, 19, Bullsbrook.



- Queensland - Michael English, 17, Nanango.

- NSW - Olivia Broughton, 19, Camden.



- South Australia - Emmeline Vivian, 23, Cowirra.

- Tasmania - Georgia Weavell, 26, Campania.



Queensland Ag Shows president Kerri Robertson said the competitors placed results and were compared to experienced judges.



"After careful inspection and consideration the over-judges assess the competitors oral presentation in combination with the competitor judging results to determine a winner," Mr Robertson said.

There are nine categories for judging and parading each year under the ASA national competition program: beef cattle, dairy cattle, alpaca, poultry, Merino sheep, meat sheep breed and Merino fleece judging, as well as parading competitions in beef and dairy cattle.

The national competition is organised by the Agricultural Shows of Australia, which oversees the nation's 572 agricultural shows.

Agricultural shows attract some six million visitors annually and contribute nearly $1 billion to the national economy.

