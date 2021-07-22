Little Farm Weekly farmers enjoy the land

News
LITTLE farmers offer a valuable set of qualities and skills to the farm business. Usually having no filter, they're honest. They're full of enthusiasm and find joy in the simplest things. And they're great supervisers, always keen to keep an eye on operations. Share your little farmers stories with Farm Weekly by direct messaging out Facebook, Instagram or Twitter, or emailing farmweekly@austcommunitymedia.com.au

BODHI Hayes will be four months old on July 20 and within that short time being earthside, he has loved living on a dairy farm at Cookernup.

Bodhi's mum Alice said he would be an amazing little farmer when he's a bit older, being surrounded by animals to care for.

He's lucky to have a great farmer dad, Ben, to learn from and teach him all the skills needed to keep the farm running as eco-friendly as possible for the future.

Currently Bodhi loves going for tractor rides, petting the cows and riding in his Kubota, which he won at just two-months-old at the Dairy Innovation Day.

His dad has adapted to having Bodhi on his lap while feeding out silage.

Bodhi also loves motorbikes, although he knows he's a bit young for them at the moment.

During the farm's recent pregnancy testing, he was the superviser, shouting out orders and numbers until it was nap time.

