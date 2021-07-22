Little Farm Weekly farmers enjoy the land

BODHI Hayes will be four months old on July 20 and within that short time being earthside, he has loved living on a dairy farm at Cookernup.

Bodhi's mum Alice said he would be an amazing little farmer when he's a bit older, being surrounded by animals to care for.

He's lucky to have a great farmer dad, Ben, to learn from and teach him all the skills needed to keep the farm running as eco-friendly as possible for the future.

Currently Bodhi loves going for tractor rides, petting the cows and riding in his Kubota, which he won at just two-months-old at the Dairy Innovation Day.

His dad has adapted to having Bodhi on his lap while feeding out silage.

Bodhi also loves motorbikes, although he knows he's a bit young for them at the moment.

During the farm's recent pregnancy testing, he was the superviser, shouting out orders and numbers until it was nap time.