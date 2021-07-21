Safety a focus for AgConnect sundowner

Trigg Mining projects officer Zed Briginshaw (left), Living Farm agricultural research team member Anne Wilson, Living Farm field technician Giles Calvert and AgConnectWA committee member Josh Clune.

RSM Northam accountants Serena Govender (left) and Melissa Ruge.

InterGrain territory manager Georgia Trainor (left) and AgConnectWA vice president Michaela Hendry.

AGT marketing and seed production Alana Hartley (left) and DPIRD project officer Kayla Evans.

Nutrien Ag Solutions agronomist Simon Leake (left), Wongan Hills farm hand Emily Hourigan and Kalyx research agronomist Richard Wilkinson.

AgConnectWA committee member Josh Fuchsbichler (left), his dad and Bruce Rock farmer Kevin Fuchsbichler, AgConnectWA committee member Jamie Spence and AgConnectWA president Lawson Harper.

Nutrien Ag Solutions agronomists Jessica Murray (left) and Emma Cleaver.

NETWORKING headed to the Wheatbelt last Friday night with AgConnectWA hosting a sundowner at Northam.

Young people from all aspects of the agricultural sector gathered to share their experiences, make new connections and have a drink with friends.

About 35 people attended the event at the Riverside Hotel, where they heard a presentation on the Fiona Woods Foundation from Kevin Fuchsbichler that reaffirmed the importance of farm safety.