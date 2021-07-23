Young farmer challenge comp receives funding boost

Thirteen agricultural shows and related youth groups across Australia have received grant funding to invest into their young farmer challenge competition.



The new Australian Young Farmer Challenge (AYFC) Regional Grant Program from Agricultural Shows Australia helps shows keep the spectacle of a 'young farmer challenge' alive.

Held at agricultural shows across the country, young farmer challenges can involve changing tyres, driving tractors, handling alpacas, identifying cattle breeds, putting out fires, torniqueing faux snakes bites, erecting fences and myriad other farming tasks in teams, against the clock and in front of a crowd.

Agricultural Shows Australia executive officer Katie Stanley said the Australian Young Farmer Challenge Regional Grant Program required successful recipients to outline their plans for a sustainable competition in their local area or across their state.

"These competitions allow young rural people to take centre stage with their mates in front of the crowds at agricultural shows, while demonstrating the diverse skills needed to be a modern farmer," she said.

"Shows use this competition to entertain crowds whilst being an educational showcase of young people in agriculture."

Ms Stanley said the grants are supporting the costs of organising and running competitions at a local, regional and state level across Australia.

The 2020/21 grant program awarded more than $75,000 in sponsorship impacting more than 40 competitions at different shows over the next 18 months.

"These competitions provide entertainment and crowd engagement as well education for the broader community about agriculture, food and more specifically, the role of farmers and farm safety," she said.

"The purpose of the program is to support the sharing of knowledge, encourage community initiatives and promote community leadership."

The successful applicants listed below have received funding for a range of projects including challenge equipment and trailers to facilitate equipment sharing.

The Ag Group South Coast & Tablelands including shows in Albion Park, Berry, Bowral, Bulli, Camden, Dapto, Kangaroo Valley, Kiama, Milton, Moss Vale, Nowra, Picton and Robertson in NSW

Tenterfield Show Society in New South Wales

Agricultural Societies Council of NSW - Group 3 which includes shows in Bulahdelah, Gosford, Cessnock, Dungog, Gresford, Maitland, Merriwa, Morisset Lake Macquarie, Newcastle, Singleton, Stroud, Upper Hunter and Wyong Shire in New South Wales

Kempsey Show Society in New South Wales

Taree Show Society in New South Wales

Bellinger River Agricultural Show Society in New South Wales

Gatton Show Society in Queensland

Emerald Show Society in Queensland

The South Australian Agricultural Shows Next Generation Group

Mundulla Show in South Australia

Parndana Show in South Australia

The Royal Agricultural Society of Victoria

The Royal Agricultural Society of Western Australia's next generation group

"We encourage all those interested in participating in any of these young farmer challenges, or shows planning on hosting a competition to reach out to their state ag show body or Agricultural Shows Australia," Ms Stanley said.

