Asian millers hungry for Australian whole grains

THE Australian Export Grains Innovation Centre (AEGIC) has embarked on a series of free whole grain-specific webinars as part of its busy calendar of 2021 events targeting grain customers in Asian markets.

The whole grain webinars are helping flour millers and food manufacturers across South East Asia understand the advantages of choosing Australian whole grains amid increasing interest in the significant health benefits.

AEGIC business manager - analytical services and research Hayfa Salman said capitalising on the mounting demand for healthy whole grains was a significant opportunity for the Australian export grains industry.

"Thanks to previous AEGIC research, we know that Australian wheat has unique benefits for whole grain products when it comes to cleanliness, colour and flavour," Dr Salman said.

"We also know that whole grain consumption in Asia is continuing to grow as governments, health authorities and consumers recognise the many health and economic benefits.

"Asian flour millers are hungry for information about the merits of Australian whole grains and how to optimise their value, and we are very happy to provide this support."

To accompany the whole grain webinar series, AEGIC's milling experts developed a technical information pack about how to maximise value when milling whole grain flour.

The guide is specifically for international millers to help them mill whole grain wheat and to increase the probability that Australian wheat is selected for whole grain flour.

The whole grain webinars feature AEGIC experts including senior milling consultant Mathew Rees, food scientist Sabrina Lim and Dr Salman.

The experts will explain the benefits of using Australian wheat for whole grain products, address milling options for production of whole grain flour, and demonstrate how to make tasty whole grain products.

These webinars are beneficial for technical and management staff employed in flour milling companies, noodle making companies, bakeries, grain trading and research organisations.

The wheat webinar series began with introductory industry wheat webinars in collaboration with Ag Scientia, InterGrain and the Grains and Legumes Nutrition Council (GLNC).

More webinars focusing on Australian wheat quality for noodles and baking are planned for the coming months.