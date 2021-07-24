Olympics on the Farm - the Ringer provides a guide

GET out the green-and-gold scarf and set the alarm clock - the Olympic Games are on.

With COVID-19 causing one of the most unusual Olympics in living memory, not everyone will be able to get to Tokyo for the next two weeks.



With this in mind, bush scribe and professional waffle-herder, the Ringer, has looked at what events could be held on the farm in order to foster that Olympic feel at home.

As a result, he's produced a series of short, largely uninformative and pointless videos demonstrating how modern Olympic sports could be held on the farm.

At about 8.30pm each night of the 2020/2021 (whatever it's being called) Olympics, we'll upload a video on a particular event to the Good Fruit & VegetablesFacebook page.

Sports include the hammer throw, diving, fencing, judo and gymnastics.

