Bootcamp provides ag industry insight

EIGHTEEN young adults travelled to Northam from all over WA last week to attend WAFarmers' three-day Bootcamp to Employment course at the Muresk Institute.

Designed to provide participants with a foundation upon which they can enter the agricultural workforce, the bootcamp forms part of a push by WAFarmers to expose young Western Australians to jobs in agriculture.

Delayed last year due to COVID-19 restrictions, WAFarmers president John Hassell said he was hopeful students from the course might be able to fill jobs for this year's upcoming harvest.

"In terms of kids coming to work on farms and get into agriculture, there is a huge opportunity to work on farms even during their university holidays, so if we can prepare the kids through a course like this - it's a start," Mr Hassell said.

One World Learning chief executive and bootcamp presenter Jan Rose, who assisted students in rounding out their soft skills over the three days, said courses like the bootcamp should be considered as a "lay down misere" for the agricultural sector.

"This program gives the industry a captive audience to learn about the many opportunities in agriculture and more specifically, precision agriculture, and that's really significant," Ms Rose said.

"It might be a hands-on role on a farm, in IT, working in the supply chain, sales or administration - there is an enormous opportunity for people to have a healthy career in this industry - we just need more people to know about it."

Ms Rose said those involved in the industry and its various associations needed to continue to lobby governments and educational institutions to be more involved in the development phase of exposing WA students to agriculture.

As part of a vetting process to ensure only those genuinely interested in working in the sector took part, participants were required to write an application which they were assessed on and then they had to complete a phone interview.

"As a pilot it's gone really well and I'm sure we are going to get some really successful outcomes," Ms Rose said.

Over the three days presenters graded the students on their aptitude and interest in the technology discussed, with each participant provided with a 'Skills Passport' to show prospective employers they had taken part.

With the 18 participants ages spanning from 16-24 years old, Bryce Thomas from Bullsbrook was one of only four students who wasn't from a farming background.

Currently studying agribusiness and agricultural science at The University of Western Australia, Mr Thomas said he had applied for the bootcamp so that he could make some connections within the industry, as well as learn more about the practical side of precision agriculture.

"In agriculture it's not only about what you know but also who you know, so I think this course is going to help me make some inroads in the industry," Mr Thomas said.

With his mother working in the childcare industry and his dad a fitter and turner by trade, Mr Thomas said his parents agreed to enrol him at the WA College of Agriculture, Morawa, when he was younger because of his passion for agriculture.

Having already completed a harvest job at the end of last year and start of this year, he loved doing seasonal work but it was sometimes hard to juggle while completing his university studies.

"I recently had some career counselling with WAFarmers which has really helped me learn a bit more about the roles in the industry," Mr Thomas said.

"I'm working at AWN (Australian Wool Network) Bibra Lake at the moment but my goal is to eventually have some sort of managerial role in agriculture - what that looks like, I don't know yet."

Narrogin Senior High School student Kynan Spencer, who is from a sheep, cattle and cropping farm at Wagin, said his teacher saw the bootcamp and suggested he apply for it.

Currently studying for his Australian Tertiary Admission Rank exams, Mr Spencer, 18, plans to study agricultural science at university so he can become an agronomist, however he is open to spending a gap year working in the industry.

"I'd be keen to do some seasonal work - I've already applied for CBH for this year's harvest and I'd love to work on a different farm to get some more experience," Mr Spencer said.

Acknowledging that most of the employers at the bootcamp were interested in filling fabrication and mechanic jobs, he said the course had still been worthwhile as it had opened his eyes to the various opportunities in the sector.

"It was so much fun meeting different people from the industry and seeing what they do to help farmers improve their yields," he said.

"I feel like I've made some really good contacts."

One of several employers who conducted interviews on the last day of the course, Hutton and Northey Sales Cunderdin service manager Kaiden Trunfio, said his team had a great experience meeting all of the students.

"The participants were extremely well mannered and bright young professional adults who showed enthusiasm and interest in the agricultural industry," Mr Trunfio said.

"The day was not only an excellent opportunity for us to meet potential employees, we will be sending several students an invitation to apply for apprenticeship positions next year.

"It was also great to see young people being proactive in exploring potential career options.

"The event was fast-paced and fun - we can't wait for next year."