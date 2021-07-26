The search is on for a new independent chairperson and two board directors for Sheep Producers Australia.

Sheep Producers Australia, the peak national industry body for the Australian sheep meat industry is seeking to appoint an independent chair of the board at SPA's annual general meeting in November 2021, following the expiration of the term of SPA's inaugural chair, Chris Mirams.

"The position of independent chair of SPA is a challenging and rewarding senior national leadership role," Mr Mirams said.



"Ultimately responsible to its members, SPA's role is to provide national sheep industry leadership, policy, and advocacy.

"I have thoroughly enjoyed my time contributing to the sheep industry as the chair of SPA and would strongly encourage suitably experienced and qualified individuals, who are passionate about the red meat industry and want to make a difference, to apply for this position."

SPA is also currently recruiting for two board director positions.

"Directors of SPA play a vital role in ensuring the organisation is professional and efficient, capable of retaining the trust of all stakeholders in providing the best advice on both policy matters and the direction of levy expenditure," SPA chief executive officer Stephen Crisp said.

Applications close 11.59pm AEST on August 22.

Start the day with all the big news in agriculture! Sign up below to receive our daily Farmonline newsletter.



The story Sheep Producers Australia on hunt for board members first appeared on Farm Online.