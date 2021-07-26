Third time lucky for Muresk graduates

IT was third time lucky for the 2019 graduates from the agribusiness degree run at Muresk by Charles Sturt University (CSU) in partnership with Central Regional TAFE after their graduation ceremony was postponed twice before because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eight graduates of the CSU Bachelor of Agricultural Business Management and four who qualified for the Associate Degree in Agricultural Business Management were recognised for their achievements at the ceremony at the Bridgeley Centre in Northam recently.

Not all were able to attend because of interstate border closures and work commitments.

Those to qualify for the degree were Amelia Barton, Como, Sienna Bergersen, Albany, Tracey Hobbs, Kellerberrin, Sandon Knipe, Northam, Owen Metcalfe, Geraldton, Jorden Mills, Corrigin, Zoe Norwell, Narrogin and Thomas Steber, Doodlakine.

Those who received the associate degree were Courtney Ciffolilli, Dardanup, Jessica Herzer, Northam, Alistair Kelly, Geraldton and Courtney Taylor, Albany.

The students were from the final intake of students in 2017 and some studied part-time after enrolling in earlier intakes.

The State government decided in 2017 not to continue funding the course but gave an undertaking that all students enrolled would be able to finish the three-year course in person at Muresk.

Speaking at the graduation, Brian Piesse, chairman of the Industry Advisory Committee that monitored the course, said C Y O'Connor Institute (now CRT) spoke to universities around Australia to find the best degree for delivery on a rural campus.

He said the CSU Bachelor of Agricultural Business Management was considered the most appropriate and started in 2014.

Mr Piesse paid tribute to those who set up the course at the Muresk campus, led by professor Christine Storer with support from Adele Simmons and Daisy Franz.

The CSU course materials were adapted to fit the WA industry context.

Experienced university lecturers and industry specialists were recruited locally and from Perth to deliver the course.

The inaugural lecturers included Dr James Fisher, Wendy Dymond and Dr Kathryn Egerton-Warburton.

Support for the degree was wide-ranging with more than $150,000 a year in scholarships and prizes provided by industry.

Agriculture and related businesses also provided work placements, guest speakers, learning materials and welcomed students to conferences and seminars.

Acting CRT director Jo Payne thanked everyone involved in delivering the course for their dedication and academic rigour.

She paid tribute to the students for their dedication and resilience in completing the degree and parents for their support.

"Your degree is just the beginning of lifelong learning," Ms Payne said.

Representing CSU, Ms Storer, said she was pleased to have been in WA before the lockdown.

While Muresk was a long way from CSU in Wagga Wagga, she said the course was always considered an important part of CSU's Bachelor of Agricultural Business Management degree program.

"Study tours and visits to exemplary agricultural enterprises were integral to the subjects studied," Ms Storer said.

"The degree was a wonderful preparation for future careers and our graduates were keenly sought by industry.

"We are proud of their achievements in their lives and careers since graduation."

Dux of the 2019 graduates was Amelia Barton who also received prizes for leadership and for commodity trade and pricing, while the prize for livestock management went to Thomas Steber; the bright futures prize to Zoe Norwell and the Tom Dymond Memorial prize to Thomas Hayes from Badgingarra.

