Project to upgrade key regional mobile networks

THE State government will invest a further $3.37 million towards 14 new telecommunication towers along major road networks and in tourist hotspots.

The investment has helped WA mobile network operators to secure funding from the Federal government's Mobile Black Spot Program (MBSP) Round 5A that will support the installation of the new towers.

The projects will rectify mobile black spots and improve safety by expanding mobile coverage along major transport corridors and in disaster-prone regions, as well as remote communities and tourist locations, which have little-to-no mobile coverage.

Three towers will be erected along Indian Ocean Drive at Cliff Head, Cliff Head Campsite and Coolimba-Eneabba Road in the Mid West.

Hyden East, a major agricultural transport network, Talbot in the Wheatbelt, North Greenbushes in the South West, Tunney North in the Great Southern and Cascade North in the Goldfields-Esperance regions will each have a new mobile tower.

There will also be a tower for the Kadjina remote community located on the edge of the Great Sandy Desert and at Embulgan in the Kimberley.

Several towers will be installed at popular remote tourist destinations including 14 Mile Camp and 3 Mile Camp in the Gascoyne, Lake Kepwari in the South-West and Palm Pool in the Pilbara.

The McGowan Government has invested more than $30 million towards regional telecommunications over the past four years.

"Our government is committed to boosting mobile coverage and reducing the digital divide to keep our communities connected across regional Western Australia," said Regional Development Minister Alannah MacTiernan.

"Good mobile connectivity is essential to reduce communications gaps along our State's major roads, travelled by thousands of people each week.

"It is also vitally important during an emergency - whether it be a road incident or natural disaster like fire or flood, being able to contact first responders as quickly as possible is critical.

"Through programs such as the Regional Telecommunications Project and Digital Farm Grants Program we will continue to deliver improved mobile and broadband connectivity across the State."