Search on for 2022 Zanda McDonald Award recipient

The search is on to uncover talented young individuals in agriculture, with applications for the 2022 Zanda McDonald Award opening this Sunday.

The trans-Tasman award provides an opportunity for young Kiwis and Aussies working in agriculture to fast track their careers and personal development, through an impressive prize package that puts the winner in the passenger seat with some of the biggest and best agriculture operators across Australasia.

Now in its eighth year, the annual award recognises those who are passionate about agriculture, wanting to make a difference in their sector, and looking to take their career to the next level.

The publisher of this masthead, Australian Community Media, is a proud sponsor of the Zanda McDonald Award.



The prize includes a fully personalised mentoring trip in Australia and New Zealand, $10,000 worth of tailored education or training, media coaching, and a wide range of opportunities that help advance their future in the ag sector. Some travel for the mentoring trip takes place in a privately chartered Pilatus PC-12 aircraft, enabling the winner to reach diverse and remote agricultural operations on either side of the Tasman.



The prize isn't just reserved for the winner, with all finalists having access to mentoring opportunities, media training and other benefits.

Richard Rains, chairman of the Zanda McDonald Award, says the award provides young agricultural leaders with a clear path to help advance their careers and personal development, thanks to a prize package that is completely tailored to their needs.

"We know this award has a huge impact on the lives of our winners and finalists, by creating opportunities for them to spend time with some of the best in the business where they can learn, network, experience and grow," he said.



"It's true what they say, you can see further when you're standing on the shoulders of a mentor. We've met some really inspiring young people since the award began, and strongly encourage anyone who's considering applying to throw their hat in the ring."

Earlier this year, Australian Rozzie O'Reilly, operations manager at LAMBPRO, and New Zealander Sam Vivian-Greer, farm consultant at BakerAg, were crowned joint winners of the 2021 award.



SEE:Rozzie O'Reilly wins 2021 Zanda McDonald Award

Previous winners have varied from dairy and sheep and beef farmers, through to a business manager of a sheep milk company, a vet, a manager of a large station, and a beef extension officer.

Applications are open to individuals aged 21 to 35 years, who live and work in the agriculture sector in Australia or New Zealand. Entries close on Tuesday 31 August 2021.

For further details and to apply online, visit www.zandamcdonaldaward.com

The story Search on for 2022 Zanda McDonald Award recipient first appeared on Farm Online.