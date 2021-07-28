Little farmer get hands-on

LINCOLN Riley is a two-and-a-half year-old farmer from Gidgegannup whose favourite job on the farm is chopping and collecting wood and riding in the tractor and on motorbikes.

His love for motorbikes is an understatement and Lincoln enjoys all things outdoors and working in the shed with the tools.

Why be stuck inside, when you could be outside among all the action?, he says.

He loves his tools and 'checking' all the machinery to make sure it's fit for purpose.

Lincoln is a great brother to baby Brody and loves to show him the ropes around the farm.

As a great helping hand, he likes to collect the eggs from the chickens, help feed the pigs, sheep and horse and he really likes it when it's time to muster and can always be trusted with counting the sheep (saying there is one or two when there might be 10).

Lincoln looks forward to when it rains, because it means he can put his 'wellies' on and jump in the puddles.

Being a lover of machinery and motorbikes, it's no surprise that he enjoys pointing out all the pictures of tractors in Farm Weekly.

As for what lies ahead for Lincoln, given his interest in machinery there's a fair chance that he could find him- self in the agricultural industry being very hands-on with the tools.