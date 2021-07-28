Dairy conference back with good turnout

DAIRY farmers turned out in numbers to the return of WAFarmers' Busselton dairy conference last Thursday, after a conference absence last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Forest Grove farmer and WA dairy council president Ian Noakes commented the 120 farmers and industry representatives was "heartening" and the biggest conference attendance he recalled for many years.



Agriculture and Food Minister Alannah MacTiernan opened the conference and several Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development staff attended as they re-engage with the dairy industry over developing a five-year plan.

The department had outsourced dairy research and extension to Dairy Australia under the previous State government.

MAL GILL attended for Farm Weekly and took these pictures.



Elders livestock representatives at the dairy conference included Busselton agent Jacques Martinson (left), trainee Emma Dougall and South West livestock manager Michael Carroll.

Young Dairy representatives Nerol Weatherhead (left), from Evans Dairy, Jindong, Emily Tolland, from Haddon Dairy, Busselton, Adam Anfuso, Oldbury and India Brockman, Elgin Dairies, Elgin.

Kari Jennings (left), EBM Insurance, WAFarmers board members Duncan Young and Jessie Davis and WAFarmers dairy council member and Capel farmer Mike Norton.

Cowaramup dairy farmer Jacqui Biddulph with South West Development Commission chairman Nick Belyea and Andrew Weinert, Niche Agribusiness.

Carmel Lyttleton (left), Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development, Donna Read, ANZ Bank and Peta Greening, NBN Australia.

Dairy farmers Luke (left) and Paul Ieraci, Brunswick, Rodney Pitter, Waroona and Michael Partridge, Brunswick, with WAFarmers chief executive officer Trevor Whittington and corporate operations manager Melanie Tolich.

The Milne AgriGroup team at the conference, Dean Maughan (left) and Jess Andony, Milne Feeds, with general manager Michael Tarling, who is a WAFarmers board member and a speaker at the conference.

WAFarmers' dairy council executive manager policy, advocacy and engagement Laura Stocker, dairy council president Ian Noakes and Tasmanian dairy farmer and entertaining speaker at the conference Richard Gardner.

Northcliffe dairy farmers Allan Walker (left) and Brian and Julie Armstrong (right), with Western Dairy vice-chairman and Busselton dairy farmer Robin Lammie.