Great network event for grower groups

THE Grower Group Alliance (GGA) hosted a cocktail function as part of its Forum 21 conference at the Aloft Hotel's rooftop ballroom, Rivervale, last Thursday night.

More than 170 people, a broad cross section of industry representatives and grower group members, came together in a genuine networking opportunity in the spirit of the forum's purpose statement, "where today's ag leaders connect with tomorrow's".

A sentimental tribute and minute's silence was led by GGA chairman Peter Roberts in paying respect to long time grower group supporter and GGA board director Chris Reichstein, Esperance, who had lost his battle with illness the week before.

WENDY GOULD attended for Farm Weekly.

DPIRD's Northam-based veterinary officer Rod Thompson and GGA stakeholder and communications manager Kallista Bolton.

GGA board director Deb Gillam (left), Irwin and Jim Heal, Three Springs Farm Innovation Network, Three Springs, caught up with Alaina Smith, Stirlings to Coast Farmers, South Stirlings.

Adding some colour to the night were GGA board vice chairwoman Erin Gorter (left), Perth, SEPWA representative Jodi Duncan, Ravensthorpe and Elisa Spengler, Ravensthorpe Agricultural Initiative Network, Hopetoun.

Flying a southern flag were Jamie Spence, Borden, North Stirlings Pallinup Natural Resources, Dan Fay, Albany, Stirlings to Coast Farmers, Farm Weekly journalist Shannon Beattie, CBH board chairman Simon Stead, Cascade and GGA chief executive officer Niki Curtis.

Representing CBH were acting chief operating officer Mick Daw (left), Esperance and acting CEO Ben Macnamara with Pete Rees, MarketAg and GIWA, Perth.

GGA business development officer Annabelle Bushell (left), CBH chief external relations officer Brianna Peake and Stirlings to Coast Farmers livestock project officer Kelly Gorter, Albany.

GGA board director and Yuna Farm Improvement Group co-ordinator secretary Nicole Batten (left), Yuna, with West Midlands Group pair Jamieson Kay and Melanie Dixon, both Dandaragan, at the GGA Forum 21 cocktail function.

Rural Edge executive manager Sandra Watson (left), Perth and chairwoman Lucy Hall, Arthur River, with Charles Linton, Rimfire Resources, Perth.

Finding plenty to debate were Perth NRM and Regen WA representatives Keith Pekin (left) and Shay Crouch, Perth, deputy opposition leader and The National WA deputy leader Shane Love, Dandaragan, Simon Dawkins, Oil Mallee Association and Agriprove, Perth and Curtin University research fellow Julia Easton, Perth.

Southern Rangelands Pastoral Alliance executive officer Margi Weir (left), Geraldton, chatted with Benjamin Riley, Perth, his partner Erin O'Brien, West Midlands Group, Dandaragan and Marieka Jansen, Northern Biosecurity Group, Northampton.

DPIRD director general Ralph Addis (centre), was with Mid West Development Commission director of regional development Mike Bowley, Geraldton and Sue Middleton, Rural Edge, Wongan Hills.