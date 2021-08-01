Forum focus on reaching full potential

INDUSTRY professionals, researchers, scientists and farmers gathered in Perth last week for a forum dedicated to helping Western Australian-based grower groups realise their full potential.

The 2021 Grower Group Alliance (GGA) forum was held at Aloft last Friday and featured 10 sessions all designed with member groups in mind.

A Welcome to Country was provided by Noongar elder Oral McGuire, who is also the chairman of the Noongar Land Enterprise Group, which is one of GGA's many member groups.

Agriculture and Regional Development Minister Alannah MacTiernan addressed the attendees, while GGA chairman Peter Roberts spoke about what the organisation had planned moving forward.

Key sessions included what forces are shaping the future of agriculture, what we can learn from dairy on social licence, treading carefully on climate change conversations and business as a force for positive change.

Journalist SHANNON BEATTIE attended for Farm Weekly and took these photos.

CBH chief external relations officer Brianna Peake and DPIRD research principal Bruce Mullan.

Women in Farming president Carolyn Reid (left), Agknowledge director Peter Cooke and National Recovery and Resilience agency regional recovery officer June Bell.

GRDC Western Panel member Julie Alvaro (left) and South Coast NRM chief operations officer Johanna Tomlinson.

GIWA executive officer Peter Nash and DPIRD project officer Kayla Evans.

UWA research associate Joanne Wisdom (left) and Wide Open Agriculture director Elizabeth Brennan.